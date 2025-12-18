Ho Chi Minh City, Laos’ Houaphanh Province exchange development experience

On December 17, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, held a working session with a delegation from the Party Committee and administration of Laos’ Houaphanh Province.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha (2nd,R), holds a working session with a delegation from the Party Committee and administration of Laos’ Houaphanh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Bounvixay Kongpaly, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor of Houaphanh Province.

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, said that the working visit to Ho Chi Minh City would make a positive contribution to strengthening and further developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos, including the ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Houaphanh Province.

He also reviewed several key achievements recorded by Ho Chi Minh City in recent years and shared the city’s development orientations for the period ahead. He noted that the city has designated 2026 under the theme “Unlocking institutional bottlenecks, mobilizing resources, making breakthroughs in infrastructure, enhancing service efficiency, and delivering substantive progress in urban development.”

The delegation from the Party Committee and administration of Laos’ Houaphanh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the city has identified key task groups and solutions, including unlocking resources and renewing governance models to achieve double-digit growth; effectively implementing strategic and thematic resolutions of the Politburo, the National Assembly, and the Government; restructuring the economy and developing the digital economy as a new growth driver; improving the investment environment, enhancing competitiveness, and building a facilitative, service-oriented administration; promoting cultural and human values; reforming education; and comprehensively rolling out healthcare models while strengthening social security systems.

Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam as a whole, and the Party Committee, administration, and people of Ho Chi Minh City in particular, have always held a profound awareness of, attached the highest importance to, and accorded top priority to the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos.”

In recent years, cooperative and friendly relations between Ho Chi Minh City and localities in Laos, including Houaphanh Province, have continued to deepen across multiple sectors, yielding increasingly tangible results. Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to share and provide its full range of experience, knowledge, and both theoretical and practical insights in socio-economic development with Houaphanh Province.

Delegates of the two sides attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Bounvixay Kongpaly expressed his hope that, in the period ahead, Houaphanh Province and Ho Chi Minh City would continue to promote their comprehensive cooperation across multiple sectors in a more substantive and results-oriented manner.

At the meeting, representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, Department of Tourism, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Agriculture and Environment, and the Ho Chi Minh City Trade and Investment Promotion Center exchanged views and shared experience on investment attraction, revenue and expenditure management, local economic development, tourism promotion and management, and agricultural development, as well as external relations and economic diplomacy.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh