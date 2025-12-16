Ho Chi Minh City adjusts traffic through Saigon River Tunnel

A temporary closure of all traffic through the Saigon River Tunnel will be implemented from 11 p.m. on December 19 to 4 a.m on December 20 to facilitate the operation of the tunnel’s automatic fire suppression system.

Saigon River Tunnel (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the city’s Department of Public Security has announced.

Alternative traffic routes are as follows:

- Traffic heading towards the central area of ​​Ho Chi Minh City: Vehicles are advised to follow Mai Chi Tho Street – To Huu Street – R12 Road – Ba Son Bridge – Le Duan Street – Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street – Vo Van Kiet Street.

- Directions from the center of Ho Chi Minh City to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area: Vehicles are advised to follow Vo Van Kiet Street – Vo Van Kiet parallel road – Vo Van Kiet Street – Ton Duc Thang Street – Ba Son Bridge – R12 Road – To Huu Street – Mai Chi Tho Street.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management and Operation Center will provide updates on the Saigon River Tunnel closure during the specified time frame via electronic traffic information boards along Vo Van Kiet and Mai Chi Tho streets.

The Ho Chi Minh City Road and Railway Traffic Police Division (PC08) will reinforce personnel to manage traffic flow and provide guidance to ensure safe and smooth travel for residents. Authorities will also proactively implement contingency plans to promptly address any incidents, minimizing disruptions to commuters’ routes.

Traffic heading towards the central area of ​​Ho Chi Minh City

Directions from the center of Ho Chi Minh City to the Thu Thiem New Urban Area

By Van Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh