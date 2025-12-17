Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC marks 65 years of National Liberation Front of South Vietnam

A seminar marking the 65th anniversary of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam (December 20, 1960 – 2025) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation and the Ho Chi Minh City Peace Committee, held the event.

Attendees included former Vice President Truong My Hoa; former Justice Minister Ha Hung Cuong; former Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Peace and Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Peace Committee Ton Nu Thi Ninh; along with representatives of overseas Vietnamese communities in the United States, Europe, Australia and Singapore.

img-20251216-152859-2832-5120-111-4709.jpg
The seminar’s executive board (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

In her remarks at the seminar, Ms. Ha Thanh, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, emphasized that the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam is a shining symbol of the will for independence and the spirit of great national unity, bringing together all social classes and patriotic forces in the struggle for peace and national reunification. These historical values continue to guide Ho Chi Minh City’s development today, particularly the spirit of connection, inclusiveness and respect for differences.

Participants agreed that the Front’s lessons on unity and reconciliation remain vital for fostering social trust, mobilizing resources and building a peaceful, developed and integrated Vietnam.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Huyen Huong

