SGGP Newspaper's data journalism project marks 50-year journey of HCMC

Head Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper perform the launching ceremony of the data journalism project.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) and the 50th anniversary of its first publication (May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025), Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper proudly launched its data journalism project named 'HCMC 50 years: Proud imprints through the pages of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper' on April 23.

The event is an important milestone in the development history of the newspaper and a vivid demonstration of SGGP Newspaper's pioneering role in preserving and recreating the development journey of HCMC over the past half century.

SGGP Newspaper's data journalism project systematizes information from approximately 17,000 issues published since May 5, 1975. This trove of historical records documents the highs and lows of Ho Chi Minh City's reconstruction and development after the war, serving as a 'secretary of the times'. From the jubilant days of liberation to the challenges faced by the Saigon-Gia Dinh Military Control Committee in restoring order and rebuilding the city, each page of SGGP has vividly reflected these momentous events, now brought to life through this meticulously curated work.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van explained that the newspaper's first edition after liberation poignantly depicted Saigon amidst the chaos of war's aftermath. He stressed SGGP journalists' commitment to truthfully recording the city's initial recovery efforts, from establishing security to building essential infrastructure. Continuing this role, the newspaper has since chronicled Ho Chi Minh City's progress through periods of innovation, industrialization, and international integration.

According to Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, articles covering Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Phu My Hung New Urban Area, and transformative infrastructure projects such as Saigon Bridge, Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard, and Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro line stand as testaments to the city's pioneering spirit and ambitions.

He added that the work offers readers a retrospective look at the 11 congresses of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee—highlighting pivotal decisions, transformative projects, and the unwavering dedication of the Party Committee, government, and citizens of the city named after Uncle Ho. A distinctive feature of the work is its exclusive use of data sourced directly from the internal archives of SGGP, ensuring authenticity without relying on external materials.

The project uses AI tools to digitize, analyze, and present data—converting text to speech, restoring damaged newspaper pages, recognizing image features, and enabling rapid information retrieval. The information is presented across multimedia formats, including longform articles, infographics, and videos, to enhance accessibility and the reader's experience. Readers can access the project at https://www.sggp.org.vn/50nam or access it by the below QR code.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the phrase 'Liberated Saigon' resonated not only in official speeches and publications but also in the everyday life of the city. In Ho Chi Minh City, numerous cafés decorated their spaces with SGGP newspapers, the national flag, and the Party flag, creating a vibrant atmosphere in celebration of National Reunification Day.

Having an interesting experience at a patriotic coffee shop - as young people call it - on Le Duc Tho Street, Go Vap District, student Pham Thanh Phong of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry, said that the name of the newspaper is Sai Gon Giai Phong, and April 30 is often called by many people as the liberation day of Saigon. The two subjects have a deep connection, so Phong thought the owner was very smart when using the newspaper to decorate the shop on this holiday.

Also during the historic April days, Mr. Dao Xuan Lam, a resident of Ho Chi Minh City's District 11 joined a group of retired cadres—former students of the People's Security Academy from various provinces—on a commemorative journey to the base of the Central Bureau for Southern Vietnam, a special national historical site in Tay Ninh Province. During their visit, they experienced a memorable moment at Nep Coffee Shop in Tay Ninh City, where the space was adorned with SGGP newspapers and the national flags.

Overwhelmed with emotion, the group members expressed deep joy. “The presence of SGGP Newspaper here is both a tribute to the past and a testament to its enduring presence in the hearts of readers nationwide,” Mr. Dao Xuan Lam reflected. He noted that the data journalism project launched in honor of April 30 highlights SGGP Newspaper’s unique voice—delivering historical narratives of Ho Chi Minh City with authenticity, depth, and emotional resonance.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the project, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of HCMC Nguyen Manh Cuong stated that this ambitious project by SGGP Newspaper has meticulously compiled a wealth of invaluable documents, representing the newspaper's comprehensive collection from its earliest publications to the present day. This innovative endeavor has culminated in a truly meaningful resource for readers, while simultaneously establishing a significant repository of documents and data, effectively supporting research and synthesis efforts. The project's rich document sources adeptly fulfill the requirements for theoretical summarization and conclusion, directly serving the city's overarching political objectives, he said. Therefore, this initiative provides crucial support to the advisory bodies of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, empowering them to effectively counsel the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on leading and directing the city's political tasks. Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his strong belief and expectation that, building upon the tangible and significant outcomes of this project, SGGP Newspaper will continue to make even greater progress along its digital transformation journey in journalism.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan