Ho Chi Minh City prepares for upcoming Lunar New Year holiday

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to ensure comprehensive care and support for residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year, focusing on social welfare, urban management and community services.

As of December 16, the Party Executive Committee of Nha Be Commune, Ho Chi Minh City held its fourth conference for the 2025–2030 term in expanded format.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh attended and delivered his remarks at the conference.

He praised the achievements from local Party Committee, government and residents in 2025, and urged local authorities to implement effective plans for compensation and site clearance to ensure key projects run smoothly, as well as manage challenges from rapid urbanization, planning, and environmental issues.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh also called for updating the commune’s 2026 targets and action plans, ensuring full compliance with the election work for the 16th National Assembly and local People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term. He emphasized clear assignment of tasks with defined responsibilities, timelines and resources.

On the same day, the Hoc Mon Commune Party Executive Committee, Ho Chi Minh City held its fifth conference in expanded format.

During the working session, Mr. Tran Van Tuan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, noted that Hoc Mon Commune had achieved and exceeded 2025 targets. He urged the commune to carefully review 2026 targets, with a focus on land management, urban planning, construction order, waste management, fire and dengue prevention and digital transformation.

In addition, the commune needs to focus on effectively organizing care and support for residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026.

Meanwhile, the Thoi Hoa Ward Party Executive Committee, Ho Chi Minh City held its ninth conference in expanded format, attended by Le Mr. Hong Thong, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Commission.

In 2025, the ward completed 17 out of 18 targets, with five exceeding expectations. The ward also launched its official information page on the Zalo OA app, enabling better communication and interaction among Party cadres and members.

All three localities emphasized thorough preparation for the Lunar New Year holiday 2026, ensuring both social welfare and smooth governance.

