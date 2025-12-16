Two pedestrian bridges over Ton Duc Thang Street to be built

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Mai Trung Hung on December 16 said that the projects are located in Saigon Ward.
The HCMC Department of Construction has assigned the Waterway Management Division to coordinate with relevant agencies to instruct the investor in completing procedures, aiming to finish the renovation of B Wharf and C Wharf before the Lunar New Year 2026, and to complete construction of the two pedestrian bridges by April 30, 2026.
The project will be implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model through a BT contract, without payment from the state budget.
The authorities will prepare the site and ensure construction stays on schedule.
Great Wealth Trading and Services Company Limited has been requested to proactively coordinate with relevant units to carry out procedures in accordance with the law.