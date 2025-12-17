HCMC promotes purchase, reading of Party newspapers, magazines

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has been selected to implement the purchase and reading of Party publications in the city.

On December 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued Circular No. 02 to further promote the purchase and reading of Party newspapers and magazines in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee emphasized that local Party committees, authorities and socio-political organizations must implement this work seriously and effectively, integrating Party publications into Party activities and professional development. Cadres and leaders are expected to set an example by actively reading and studying these materials.

The initiative also calls for innovative solutions, broader publicity, supervision, and expanded distribution to ensure that Party publications serve as an important tool for political education, social awareness, and practical guidance.

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee highlighted that Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Party newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City, has been selected to implement the purchase and reading of Party publications in the city.

Accordingly, the city’s Party newspaper will coordinate with departments and agencies to review and update distribution lists, ensure proper delivery, avoid duplication, and monitor readership to improve effectiveness annually.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong