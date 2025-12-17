Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC promotes purchase, reading of Party newspapers, magazines

SGGP

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has been selected to implement the purchase and reading of Party publications in the city.

On December 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee issued Circular No. 02 to further promote the purchase and reading of Party newspapers and magazines in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee emphasized that local Party committees, authorities and socio-political organizations must implement this work seriously and effectively, integrating Party publications into Party activities and professional development. Cadres and leaders are expected to set an example by actively reading and studying these materials.

The initiative also calls for innovative solutions, broader publicity, supervision, and expanded distribution to ensure that Party publications serve as an important tool for political education, social awareness, and practical guidance.

screenshot-2025-12-16-171233-7732-5464.png
Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has been selected to implement the purchase and reading of Party publications in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee highlighted that Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Party newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City, has been selected to implement the purchase and reading of Party publications in the city.

Accordingly, the city’s Party newspaper will coordinate with departments and agencies to review and update distribution lists, ensure proper delivery, avoid duplication, and monitor readership to improve effectiveness annually.

Related News
By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper the purchase and reading of Party publications Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn