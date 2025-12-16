HCMC’s special zone, 17 wards and communes eligible for investment incentives

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has promulgated Decision No. 3207/QD-UBND identifying areas eligible for investment incentives and special investment incentives.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has identified and announced a list comprising one special zone and 17 wards and communes eligible for investment incentives and special investment incentives.

Con Dao is designated as a commune-level area with exceptionally difficult socio-economic conditions and is eligible for investment incentives. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu)

Specifically, Con Dao Special Zone is classified at the commune level as an area with exceptionally difficult socio-economic conditions, while the following 17 wards and communes are designated as areas with difficult socio-economic conditions, including Tan Hai, Tan Phuoc, Phu My, Tan Thanh, Chau Pha, Nghia Thanh, Ngai Giao, Kim Long, Chau Duc, Binh Gia, Xuan Son, Ho Tram, Xuyen Moc, Hoa Hoi, Bau Lam, Binh Chau and Hoa Hiep.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is responsible for the legal framework and documentation related to the identification and announcement of areas eligible for investment incentives and special investment incentives, in accordance with regulations.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is tasked with publishing this decision on the city’s official online portal.

Directors of departments and agencies, along with chairpersons of the People’s Committees of wards, communes and the special zone, are responsible for publicizing the decision on their respective websites and implementing it in line with current laws.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong