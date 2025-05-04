Prizes for photo contest ‘The Land of Thousands of Flowers’ awarded

The organizing board of 'The Land of Thousands of Flowers’ photo contest bestowed awards upon 34 photographic works today.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (2nd, R) presents awards to the authors of first prize winning works.

The first prize was awarded to the work Trach nhiem khong cua rieng ai (Responsibility is not for anyone) by author Tran Hung Dao

Within the vibrant atmosphere of the gala commemorating the 50th anniversary of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper's first edition (May 5, 1975 - May 5, 2025), the organizing board announced the winning entries.

The winning works were selected for their artistic merit and compelling narratives, spanning five categories including Achievements, Dedication, Thousand Miles of the Country, Green Development, and For Children with a total prize value of VND600 million (US$23,090). This significant event underscores the contest's success in capturing diverse facets of Vietnam's progress and beauty through the lens of talented photographers, further enriching the celebration of the newspaper's golden jubilee.

Complementing the organizing board's awards, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) further honored the exceptional artistry showcased in ‘The Land of Thousands of Flowers’ photo contest. VAPA presented a distinguished array of medals, including 2 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze, alongside 8 consolation prizes, recognizing a total of 20 outstanding artistic photographic works.

First category: Dedication

The first prize was awarded to the work Trach nhiem khong cua rieng ai (Responsibility is not for anyone) by author Tran Hung Dao. The second prize was awarded to the work Khoanh khac diu dang cua nu chien si mu noi xanh (Gentle moments of the female soldier of the green beret) by author Nguyen Dinh Dam. Two third prizes went to Vi cuoc song binh yen (For a peaceful life) by author Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan and Toi yeu Viet Nam (I love Vietnam) by author Tran Thanh Hai.

The second prize was awarded to the work Khoanh khac diu dang cua nu chien si mu noi xanh (Gentle moments of the female soldier of the green beret) by author Nguyen Dinh Dam

Three encouragement prizes were awarded to the works Ghep pha chong lu (Gathering ferries to prevent floods) by author Nguyen Trung Truc, the Thi cong duong ham metro (Construction of the metro tunnel) by author Vo Van Hoang and Bo doi Viet Nam cuu giup ba con Kampong Chhnang (Vietnamese soldiers helping people in Kampong Chhnang - Cambodia - return to their hometown) by author Van Ngoc Nhuan.

The third prize was awarded to Vi cuoc song binh yen (For a peaceful life) by author Nguyen Tien Anh Tuan

The third prize was awarded to Toi yeu Viet Nam (I love Vietnam) by author Tran Thanh Hai

The encouragement prize was awarded to the work Ghep pha chong lu (Gathering ferries to prevent floods) by author Nguyen Trung Truc

The work Thi cong duong ham metro (Construction of the metro tunnel) by author Vo Van Hoang

Bo doi Viet Nam cuu giup ba con Kampong Chhnang (Vietnamese soldiers helping people in Kampong Chhnang - Cambodia - return to their hometown ) by author Van Ngoc Nhuan.

Second category: Thousand Miles of the Country

The first prize was awarded to Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) by Huynh Lam

The first prize was awarded to Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape) by Huynh Lam. The second prize went to Lang chai Tuy Phong (Tuy Phong Fishing Village) by Kha Thanh Tri Dat. Two works received the third prize including Binh minh tren dinh Phan Xi Pang (Dawn on Fansipan Peak) by Huynh Phuc Hau and Dem tren vinh di san (Night on the Heritage Bay) by Pham Quoc Dung.

The second prize went to Lang chai Tuy Phong (Tuy Phong Fishing Village) by Kha Thanh Tri Dat.

Dem tren vinh di san (Night on the Heritage Bay) by Pham Quoc Dung

The Encouragement Prizes were presented to the following works: La chan cho cuoc song binh yen ( Shield for a peaceful life) and Trai tim cua bien- Ly Son (Heart of the Sea – Ly Son) both by Cao Nguyen Vu; Khoanh khac phao hoa man khai mac Festival Hue (Fireworks moment at the opening ceremony of the Hue Festival) by Le Dinh Hoang; and Tranh tai ( Competition) by Le Dinh Nhon.

Third category: Green Development

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van present gifts to authors

This topic did not have the first prize; the second prize was awarded to Giac mo ‘dai lua xanh’ Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe (The dream of the green silk strip Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe) by Nguyen Minh Tan. The third prize went to Dien mat troi tren ho Dau Tieng (Solar panels on Dau Tieng Lake) by Pham Quoc Hung and Nang luong xanh hoa vao thien nhien (Green energy blends into nature) by Dang Nguyen Anh Khoi.

Additionally, the Encouragement Prizes are awarded to Trung du thuc giac (The Midlands awaken) by Bui Viet Duc, Ngay moi tren ho Nuoc Trong (New day on Nuoc Trong Lake) by Nguyen Huu Thu, and Vung dat hoi sinh (The land of revival) by Nguyen Tan Diep.

Fourth category: Achievement

La chan cho cuoc song binh yen ( Shield for a peaceful life) by Cao Nguyen Vu

Trai tim cua bien- Ly Son (Heart of the Sea – Ly Son) by Cao Nguyen Vu

The first prize was awarded to Cau day vang tren dat Chin Rong (Cable-stayed bridge on the land of nine dragons) by Nguyen Vinh Hien. The second prize went to Tu hao Khong quan Viet Nam (Proud of the Vietnam Air Force) by Vu Ngoc Hoang. Two works received the third prize were Khung troi nang luong (Energy sky) by Dinh Huu Ngot and Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh chao mung 79 nam ngay Tet Doc Lap (Ho Chi Minh City celebrates the 79th anniversary of Independence Day) by Nguyen Van Phung.

Khoanh khac phao hoa man khai mac Festival Hue (Fireworks moment at the opening ceremony of the Hue Festival) by Le Dinh Hoang

Tranh tai ( Competition) by Le Dinh Nhon

The Encouragement Prizes were presented to the following works Doi bay vu tru quoc te Viet Xo (Vietnam–Soviet International Space Flight Team) by Pham Tien Dung; Cua ngo thanh pho cang (Gateway to the Port City) by Vu Van Lam; and Lap dat thanh cong banh xe cong tac nang 72 tan, Thuy dien Tri An (Successful installation of a 72-ton water wheel, Tri An Hydropower Plant) by Nguyen Viet Binh.

Fifth category: For Children

The first prize was awarded to Tiet hoc tuong lai xanh (Future green lesson) by Nguyen Minh Quang. The second prize went to Vi tuoi tho (For childhood) by Hieu Minh Vu. Two works received the third prize including Be hoc vi tinh (Child learning computers) by Pham Thuan and Gio hoc boi (Swimming lesson) by Tran Van Tuy. The Encouragement Prizes were presented to Xuan cua chung em (Our spring) by Nguyen Huu Thong and Mang anh sang tri thuc qua xe thu vien luu dong (Bringing the Light of knowledge through the mobile library) by Nguyen Van Ky Nam.

By the organizing board - Translated by Anh Quan