Construction of Thanh Loc Park commences

The Thanh Loc Park construction project is being implemented on an area of approximately 3.3 hectares, with a total investment of VND53.8 billion (US$2 million) funded by the city budget.

On the morning of December 18, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, in coordination with the People’s Committee of An Phu Dong Ward, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thanh Loc Park project. The project is a public-service work of great significance for residents of Thanh Loc and An Phu Dong wards in Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates perform ritual to commence Thanh Loc Park construction project.

In his remarks, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board Nguyen Hoang Anh Dung indicated the project covers an area of approximately 3.3 hectares, with a total investment of VND53.8 billion (US$2 million) from the city’s budget. The project includes internal roads, a children’s playground, sports and fitness areas, a community activity space, public restrooms, rest shelters, pergolas, tree planting and lawns, as well as automatic irrigation, drainage and lighting systems, decorative lighting, and outdoor fitness and recreational equipment.

Perspective view of Thanh Loc Park

According to the board, the project aims to create a modern, friendly community space that meets residents’ needs for recreation, leisure and physical exercise. Once completed, the park is expected to become a “green lung” for the area, contributing to environmental improvement, enhanced quality of life, and improved urban aesthetics.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Acting Chairman of the People’s Committee of An Phu Dong Ward Nguyen Chi Thien affirmed that the ward authorities are committed to closely coordinating with the project owner and construction units, proactively providing support and resolving difficulties throughout the project’s implementation, particularly in site clearance, to create the most favorable conditions for the project to be completed on schedule, ensure quality, and be put into operation as soon as possible to serve residents.

Thanh Loc Park is not only a recreational and leisure space but is also identified as a “key nucleus” in An Phu Dong Ward’s roadmap toward meeting civilized urban standards. The project will contribute to urban beautification, ecological improvement and heightened public awareness of landscape preservation and environmental protection, helping to build a civilized, friendly and cohesive community.

