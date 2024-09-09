SGGP Newspaper launches 'Land of Thousands of Flowers' photo contest

The "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest was officially announced at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in HCMC on the afternoon of September 9.

The contest, co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), is set to commemorate three key milestones, including the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025), the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025); and the 50th anniversary of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s first publication (May 5, 1975 – May 5, 2025).

An overview of the announcement ceremony of the photo contest

Among the attendees were Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Mr. Lam Dinh Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications; Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; and Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

Representing Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper were journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of the newspaper, Head of the Contest Steering Committee and Head of the Contest Organizing Committee; journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief; and journalist Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Head of the Contest Organizing Committee.

Representing VAPA were photographer Le Nguyen, Vice Chairman of VAPA cum Chairman of VAPA’s Art Council, along with journalist and photographer Gian Thanh Son, one of the five members of the judging panel. The ceremony also saw the participation of sponsors, photographers, and journalists from national and Ho Chi Minh City media agencies.

City leaders and the Contest Organizing Committee press the buttons to launch the contest.

Looking back to move forward proudly

In his remarks at the announcement ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Khac Van stated that the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest is being organized nationwide and promoted through media outlets, social networks, and local photography associations affiliated with VAPA, featuring five themes, namely Achievements, Dedication, Thousand Miles of the Nation, Green Development, and For the Children.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP, Head of the Contest Steering Committee and Head of the Contest Organizing Committee, speaks at the announcement ceremony.

The contest aims to nurture the passion and skills of photography enthusiasts in Vietnam and abroad, encouraging the creation of meaningful works that commemorate the nation’s fight for liberation and its efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future. Additionally, the contest seeks to highlight the achievements of Ho Chi Minh City as a leading economic and cultural hub in the country.

The contest also aims to enrich and diversify the collection of photographic works, encouraging the spirit of patriotism and creating opportunities to broadly and strongly spread the positive values of the Vietnamese people.

“The Organizing Committee hopes to attract many valuable entries which are precious documentation of the past 50 years. These works can be compiled into collections for exhibitions, featured in Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and presented to city leaders to enhance the visual historical archives,” emphasized journalist Nguyen Khac Van.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the event.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, praised Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s initiative. She noted that the contest not only inspires and fosters a passion for photography but also serves as an opportunity to collect valuable images and moments that will contribute to documenting the city’s and the country’s achievements over the past 50 years.

National scope, attractive prizes

The "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest is a major nationwide competition open to all photography enthusiasts both within Vietnam and abroad. The contest accepts submissions of works created between April 30, 1975, and March 31, 2025, provided they have not won awards in any previous contests organized by VAPA.

The Organizing Committee addresses the questions of delegates and guests at the announcement ceremony.

The contest features five themes:

Theme 1 - ACHIEVEMENTS: Honoring the great, meaningful, and comprehensive accomplishments Vietnam has achieved over the 50 years since reunification. Affirming the nation's fortune, potential, and international standing and prestige today. Highlighting notable achievements in the robust development of the economy, politics, society, national defense, security, foreign relations, and international integration, as well as Vietnam’s position and reputation on the global stage. Featuring valuable, vivid images of impressive results, solutions, and projects across all regions and fields, demonstrating their substantial benefits to the nation and its people.

Theme 2 - DEDICATION: Honoring the sacrifices and selflessness of individuals or groups who have contributed to the nation’s independence and defense from April 30, 1975, to March 31, 2025. Depicting exemplary individuals and groups in the process of studying, researching, working, producing, and conducting business, and individuals who have shown courage, innovation, and responsibility, dedicating their strength, talent, and intelligence to create value and advance the country’s development.

Theme 3 – THOUSAND MILES OF THE NATION: Capturing the beauty of Vietnam through its magnificent and picturesque natural landscapes, as well as distinctive human-made structures across the country. Highlighting the harmonious interaction between nature and humans and the cultural essence of various regions throughout the nation.

Theme 4 - GREEN DEVELOPMENT: Showcasing notable projects and individuals or groups with eco-friendly practices who make significant contributions to environmental protection and nature conservation. Aiming to raise awareness about the importance of green development in various sectors, promoting a sustainable future for the country. Featuring compelling images of green economy and circular economy models in production and business and consumption, innovative and entrepreneurial activities aimed at sustainability, climate change adaptation, efficient use of natural resources and renewable energy, and eco-friendly tourism.

Theme 5 - FOR THE CHILDREN: Illustrating the values of love, care, and attention towards the nation's youngest citizens, beautiful, vibrant, and authentic images of Vietnamese children amidst the country’s development, highlighting everyday moments in their lives and emphasizing the affection of family, teachers, and friends, and portraying lively scenes of children’s dreams, creativity, ideals, and aspirations. Honoring efforts and projects dedicated to nurturing talents and creating a healthy environment to incubate future generations.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh (R), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, and journalist Bui Thi Hong Suong (L), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Deputy Head of the Contest Organizing Committee, present flowers to the sponsors.

The total prize value for the contest is up to VND600 million (US$24,000). The authors of the top 35 winning entries, chosen from the five contest themes, will receive a certificate of participation and a cash prize from the Organizing Committee. Additionally, the authors of the top 20 art photography works will be awarded a certificate from VAPA, with 12 of these works selected to receive medals (two golds, four silvers, and six bronzes). Other award-winning and exhibited works (excluding the top 20) will receive a certificate of regional exhibition from VAPA. The awards ceremony for the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

By Hai Duy – Translated by Thuy Doan