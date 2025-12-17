Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Command officials pay tribute to martyrs

SGGP

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Command yesterday visited cemeteries, historical sites and memorial houses across the city to pay their respects.

The visits were part of activities commemorating the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944 – December 22, 2025) and the 36th anniversary of the All-People National Defense Day (December 22, 1989 – 2025).

Major General Pham Nhu Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, led the delegation, offered incense and flowers to honor Vietnam’s Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers at cemeteries, memorials and commemorative houses throughout the city.

The ceremony was attended by the leaders of agencies and units under the Ho Chi Minh City Command.

1-6629-2162.jpeg
The delegation respectfully offers a fresh floral wreath to Vietnam’s Heroic Mothers and the fallen heroes at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial.

Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial; Cu Chi Martyrs Cemetery in An Nhon Tay Commune; Ho Chi Minh City Policy Cemetery in Phu Hoa Dong Commune; the Memorial House of the Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of People's Armed Forces Nguyen Thi Ranh in Trai Den Hamlet, Tan An Hoi Commune and Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Ba Diem Commune were venues where the delegation arrived throughout December 16.

3-5994-8477.jpeg
Major General Pham Nhu Quan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command offers incense in remembrance of the martyrs.

At each site, in a solemn atmosphere expressing respect and deep gratitude, the delegates offered incense and flowers, and observed a moment of silence to honor beloved President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s Heroic Mothers and the fallen heroes who courageously sacrificed for national independence, reunification and the happiness of the people.

>>>Below are some photos of the Ho Chi Minh City Command delegation’s visits.

4-3775-5164.jpeg
5-1592-2986.jpeg
6-476-7123.jpeg
9-2705-6133.jpeg
By Manh Thang, Nguyen Phu- Translated by Huyen Huong

