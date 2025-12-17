HCMC Party Chief extends Xmas greetings to Catholic organizations, individuals

A delegation of HCMC officials, led by Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, visited outstanding Catholic organizations and individuals on the occasion of Christmas 2025 and the New Year 2026 on December 17.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and his delegation are visiting and extending Christmas to Cardinal Jean Baptist Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting Cardinal Jean Baptist Pham Minh Man at the Pastoral Center of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Tran Luu Quang extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to the Cardinal and engaged in conversation and inquired about his health.

He also requested that Cho Ray Hospital continue to provide attentive medical care for the Cardinal.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee wished Cardinal Pham Minh Man good health and hoped that he would continue to offer guidance and advice to the city, particularly in social welfare programs supporting vulnerable communities.

He also extended his best wishes to bishops, priests, religious figures, and Catholic parishioners, wishing them health and happiness, and encouraged their continued contributions to the sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (L) and Cardinal Jean Baptist Pham Minh Man (R) (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation then visited and extended warm Christmas and New Year greetings to the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City; Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang—Chairman of the Vietnamese Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of the HCMC Archdiocese; priest Ho Van Xuan, Vicar General of the Archdiocese and Pastor of the Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City; and Paul Vu Do Anh Khoa, Chief of Staff of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang stated that since the administrative merger, the city has been operating a two-tier local government model with significant results.

He noted that Ho Chi Minh City has also been granted considerable autonomy, with the authority to make decisions on certain tasks previously handled by the central government. Given its extensive scale, substantial resources, and strong decentralization, the city is well-positioned for further development. Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on administrative reform and implementing digital transformation to streamline public services for its citizens.

Nonetheless, the city faces significant pressures, and both its leadership and the broader political system will continue to strive diligently. Efforts will focus on mobilizing all available resources, both material and human, to drive the city’s development.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee noted that, in recent times, bishops, priests, religious figures, and parishioners have made significant contributions to the city’s common activities. He expressed hope for their continued support and collaboration in the city’s ongoing development and growth.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang is engaging in a warm conversation with Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee wished Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, as well as bishops, priests, religious figures, and parishioners, good health and a joyful, warm, and peaceful Christmas season.

Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang expressed his hope that in the coming year, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to achieve strong development and effectively implement the amended Resolution 98. He also expressed confidence that, in the future, Ho Chi Minh City in particular—and the country as a whole—will develop in a balanced manner, with economic growth accompanied by significant improvements in happiness indicators.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and his delegation pay a visit to Cardinal Jean Baptist Pham Minh Man. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and his delegation extend his Christmas and New Year greetings to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

Delegation pays a visit to the the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh