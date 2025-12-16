Ho Chi Minh City leaders extend joyful Christmas, happy New Year greetings

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited Catholic organizations and individuals on December 16.

On the occasion of Christmas season and upcoming New Year 2026, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, together with the delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City paid visits to outstanding Catholic organizations and individuals.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, R) presents a congratulatory gift to Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc.

Phu Cuong Bishop’s Residence was one of the delegation’s venues on December 16. Here, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and delegation members extended Christmas greetings to Bishop Giuse Nguyen Tan Tuoc and priests.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc highlighted the close ties between the city’s authorities and religious communities, and welcomed the merger of the Bishop’s Residence with Ho Chi Minh City following administrative reorganization.

He praised the meaningful social welfare activities of Phu Cuong Bishop’s Residence and called on it to continue accompanying the city in improving people’s livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc sent the wishes for a peaceful and joyful Christmas season to the bishop, priests and parishioners.

The delegation presents gifts to former Phu Cuong Bishop Pierre Tran Dinh Tu.

Then, the delegation of HCMC leaders also visited former Phu Cuong Bishop Pierre Tran Dinh Tu and Phu Cuong Cathedral, commending the parish’s charitable work, particularly its support for the poor and flood-affected communities.

The delegation presents gifts to Phu Cuong Cathedral.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Christmas greetings to Father Anton Ha Van Minh, Parish Priest of Phu Cuong Cathedral Parish, the Catholic community and parishioners.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong