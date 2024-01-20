SGGP Newspaper launches "Shining Vietnamese Values" contest in Central region

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper had a working session on launching the “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest in the 2023-2025 period with the Youth Union of Da Nang City on January 19.

Attending the event was Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong Deputy Editors-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van and Bui Thi Hong Suong, and member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation cum Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of Da Nang City Nguyen Ba Duan.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van said that the “Shining Vietnamese Values” contest in the 2023-2025 period aims to honor individuals and collectives with meaningful deeds and outstanding achievements in all fields and encourage reporters to create stories, articles, and video clips depicting typical examples of good people with good deeds for the contribution to the development of the country.

The SGGP Newspaper wished to coordinate with the Youth Union of Da Nang City to widely launch the contest in the city and the Central region. Entries are video clips with a maximum of four minutes in duration.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Ba Duan, member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation cum Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of Da Nang City said that the contest is a playground to help enhance the image and value of youth union members and young people.

The Youth Union of Da Nang City hoped that the SGGP Newspaper would discuss reducing the criteria for the submissions of youth union members and increasing the number of awards to attract participants. The city’s Youth Union will create infographics to spread the competition among young people and carry out a live stream to provide information on the contest in the Central region.

Nguyen Ba Duan, member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation cum Deputy Secretary of the Youth Union of Da Nang City (C) attends the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the working session, the Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong said that the newspaper had previously worked with the Youth Unions of Dong Nai Province and the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho on the contest.

Journalist Tang Huu Phong hoped that the contest would attract young people in the Central province of Da Nang to introduce models of good people, good deeds, and youth union activities in the locality.

The editorial staff of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper attend the working session with the Youth Union of Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

The editorial staff of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper present gifts to the Youth Union of Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh