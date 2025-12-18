Ho Chi Minh City

Central leader pays Christmas visits to religious communities in HCMC

On December 17, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet, led a delegation to pay Christmas visits to the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City and the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South).

Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet pays Christmas visits to the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, in a warm and cordial atmosphere, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet, and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang—Chairman of the Vietnamese Bishops' Conference and Archbishop of the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese—discussed and exchanged views on socio-economic development and the promotion of great national solidarity, contributing to the building and development of the country.

He extended his warm regards and best wishes to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang, as well as to bishops, priests, religious figures, and Catholic parishioners.

Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet (L) and Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking about the country’s development achievements in 2025, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet, affirmed that these results stem from the strength of great national unity, to which Catholic communities of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City and dioceses nationwide have made significant contributions.

The Party and the State highly commended the leadership and guidance of Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang and other bishops in mobilizing the strength of Catholic communities, together with the broader national unity, to overcome difficulties and challenges and achieve significant accomplishments.

He expressed his hope that Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang and the bishops would continue to harness the strength of the Catholic community, alongside the collective strength of people nationwide, to foster unity, consensus, and national development.

Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet (L) offers a gift to Archbishop Joseph Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation then visited the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South). Mr. Trinh Van Quyet extended his warm regards and best wishes for Christmas 2025 to Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, President of the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), as well as to pastors, religious dignitaries, and members of the congregation.

Sharing an overview of the country’s socio-economic situation in 2025, Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet, said that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, the Party, with strong determination, has adopted a series of strategic decisions aimed at national development, economic growth, and improving people’s livelihoods.

He affirmed that the Party’s highest objective is to ensure a prosperous and happy life for the people while safeguarding peace, independence, and national development. He expressed his hope that Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong and other pastors of the Church would continue to work alongside the nation, spreading compassion and unity, and helping to strengthen the great national solidarity needed to successfully implement the Party’s resolutions for the well-being of the people.

Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet, and his delegation visit the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City and the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South). (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation visits the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South). (Photo: SGGP)
Head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization, Trinh Van Quyet (L) offers a gift to Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong. (Photo: SGGP)
By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

