Run To Live race contributes to development of regular fitness habit

The second season of the Run To Live – Run for Life 2025 race, co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board, concluded with a wave of positive energy spreading throughout the community.

After the success of the first season, the Run To Live 2025 Season 2 returned and continued gaining active reaction and support from the community with more than 10,000 professional and amateur runners, including the elderly and children who are passionate about running.

They registered to run the five-kilometer, ten-kilometer and 21-kilometer distances. All participants shared a common goal to remain fit and healthy lifestyle.

Notably, the haft marathon-21 kilometers recorded the highest number of registrations, with approximately 5,000 athletes.

Thousands of social media accounts shared “check-in” photos along the race routes at Metropole Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on the race day, March 9, showcasing their running metrics, the unique and creative medals of Run To Live 2025 for finishers.

After two seasons, the Run To Live race has become an increasingly familiar and cherished event within the running community.

The organizers made efforts to meticulously refine every aspect of the event, ensuring its smooth operations, as well as making the Run To Live a destination race fun for running community and participants, thereby helping the development of regular fitness habits, improving their physical health and contributing to promoting the vibrant image of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong