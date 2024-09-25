Sports

Run To Live 2025 to officially open registration for public on September 30

Run to Live 2025 is scheduled to kick off at Metropole Thu Thiem, Thu Duc City on March 7-9, 2025.

Run To Live 2025 will open registration for the participants on September 30, 2024 at www.runtolive.vn.

The running race is co-organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City, Miracle Entertainment Group and the Management Board for the Urban Development Area of Thu Thiem.

The running track will cross through Ba Son Bridge, Saigon Riverside Park, Sala Park and Thanh My Loi Park in Thu Duc City.

Run To Live 2025 is expected to gather around 10,000 runners competing in three distances five kilometers, ten kilometers and 21 kilometers.

In the first-time organization last year, the tournament lured over 7,000 participants from 25 countries and territories, together with top Vietnamese runners Hoang Nguyen Thanh, Hoang Thi Ngoc Hoa and Pham Thi Hong Le and others.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

