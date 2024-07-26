Queues of people waiting to pay last respects to Party General Secretary

Thousands of people flocked to the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi and Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City to pay their respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the evening of July 25.

Thousands of people flock to the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City to pay their respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the evening of July 25. (Photo: SGGP)

As many as 691 delegations with 38,127 people paid their final respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 25.

Due to the large number of people coming to pay their last respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the HCMC People's Committee extended the visiting hours until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. to create favorable conditions for people to attend the mourning.

Long lines of people waiting to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in the Reunification Palace in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Cong Luan, 33, from Thu Duc City said that his family has a deep respect for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. They arrived at the Reunification Palace to pay their respects to the late Party General Secretary.

Ms. Nguyen Thu Huong, 41, from District 3, and her friends came to the Reunification Palace to offer incense in memory of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong after work. She has great admiration for the late Party General Secretary and expresses gratitude to him for his significant contribution to the country and Vietnamese people.

People write in the condolence book and pay their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in the Reunification Palace in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

At 4 a.m. on July 25, Mrs.Ta Thi Ty, 74, and her friends from Hung Yen Province traveled to Hanoi for the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi. She was deeply saddened to hear about his death. She decided to wait for the opportunity to see him one last time.

War veteran Thai Thi Thanh from the historic land of Binh Tri Thien, a former administrative grouping of three provinces consisting of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue, was deeply moved by the death of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and expressed her respect for the late leader.

Nguyen Phuong Thao, 22, from Hanoi, said that she made an effort to finish her work soon to come to the State funeral to offer incense in memory of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong when waiting in a long line to get in the National Funeral Hall.

People pay their respect to the late Party leader in the Reunification Palace in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh