Localities nationwide fly national flags at half-mast during State mourning

Many localities nationwide have flown national flags at half-mast commemorating Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the morning of July 25.

Flying flags at half-mast on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago (Photo: SGGP)

During the two-day national mourning on July 25-26, national flags have been flown at half-mast and tied with a black band at State agencies and offices, State-owned enterprises, hospitals, schools, armed force units, and public places, while all public entertainment will be suspended.

The national flag is flown at half-mast on DK1 platforms. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers and soldiers on DK1 platforms under the High Command of Naval Region 2 have displayed the national flag at half-mast and made an altar to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Officers and soldiers of the Lung Cu border guard station in Ha Giang province conduct the flag-lowering ceremony at the Lung Cu flagpole. (Photo: SGGP)

At exactly 6 AM on July 25, officers and soldiers of the Lung Cu border guard station in the mountainous northern province of Ha Giang conducted the flag-lowering ceremony at the Lung Cu flagpole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district.

The flag is flown at half-mast in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)

Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien; and people in Bach Long Vi island district, Vietnam’s most remote island in the Gulf of Tonkin, about 110km from the northern port city of Hai Phong's mainland raised the flags from the half-mast position for national mourning of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Officers and soldiers on DK1 platforms make an altar to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

At exactly 6 AM on July 25, 2024, the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Command conducts the flag-lowering ceremony at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, marking the start of two days of national mourning for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

Flag at half-mast for national mourning of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Ba Dinh Square (Photo: SGGP)

Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien raise the flags from the half-mast position for national mourning. (Photo: SGGP)

The flags are flown at half-mast in front of many buildings and headquarters in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City. (Photo: SGGP)

Flying flags at half-mast in Sa Vi Cape in Mong Cai City, Quang Ninh province (Photo: SGGP)

The half-mast flag on the fishery patrol vessel (Photo: SGGP)

The half-mast flag on the naval Ship 475 (Photo: SGGP)

The flag is flown at half-mast in the replica of the Hanoi Flag Tower in Ca Mau cape in Dat Mui Commune, Ngoc Hien District in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau - the country's southernmost point. (Photo: SGGP)

The flag is flown at half-mast at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Phu Quoc City, Kien Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese peacekeeping forces in Abyei and South Sudan perform a ritual lowering national flags to half-mast in commemoration of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Flying national flags at half-mast at the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5

