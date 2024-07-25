Localities nationwide fly national flags at half-mast during State mourning
SGGPO
Many localities nationwide have flown national flags at half-mast commemorating Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the morning of July 25.
During the two-day national mourning on July 25-26, national flags have been flown at half-mast and tied with a black band at State agencies and offices, State-owned enterprises, hospitals, schools, armed force units, and public places, while all public entertainment will be suspended.
Officers and soldiers on DK1 platforms under the High Command of Naval Region 2 have displayed the national flag at half-mast and made an altar to pay their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
At exactly 6 AM on July 25, officers and soldiers of the Lung Cu border guard station in the mountainous northern province of Ha Giang conducted the flag-lowering ceremony at the Lung Cu flagpole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district.
Border guards at the A Pa Chai border station Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien; and people in Bach Long Vi island district, Vietnam’s most remote island in the Gulf of Tonkin, about 110km from the northern port city of Hai Phong's mainland raised the flags from the half-mast position for national mourning of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.