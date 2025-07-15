Comprehensive review launched into apartment renovation, management in HCMC

Vinh Hoi apartment building in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on July 14 signed an official dispatch conveying directives from Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, calling for strengthened inspections and corrective measures in the management and operation of apartment buildings to ensure fire safety across the city.

In order to promptly address and rectify shortcomings and to strengthen oversight of apartment building operations, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Director of the Department of Construction to coordinate with the Department of Finance, the Department of Public Security, and other relevant agencies to urgently guide local people's committees at wards, communes, and special zones to conduct a comprehensive inspection and review of the management, operation, renovation, and repair of apartment buildings throughout the city.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee instructed relevant agencies to focus their inspections on several key areas, including the current state of construction, renovation, and repair works; the unauthorized expansion or installation of structures that obstruct emergency exits and escape routes, particularly on floors, corridors, and balconies, which violate building codes and fire safety regulations.

Other areas of concern include the maintenance of technical systems, the operation and management of fire prevention and evacuation systems, the establishment and functioning of apartment management boards and building operation units in accordance with regulations, and the provision of fire safety training and rescue skills for residents, management boards, and building operators.

An old apartment building in Ho Chi Minh City has deteriorated. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has instructed local leaders at wards, communes, and special zones to coordinate with the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department and other relevant agencies to conduct inspections and strictly handle violations at apartment buildings and facilities that fail to meet fire safety and rescue requirements. These actions are to be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Construction and the provisions of the law.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested the Department of Construction and chairpersons of wards, communes, and special zones to implement the aforementioned directives effectively and efficiently urgently. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the absolute safety of residents' lives, health, and property.

All results must be reported to the Department of Construction no later than August 10 so that a comprehensive review and assessment can be conducted and submitted to the Chairman of the People’s Committee for timely guidance and resolution of any issues beyond the authority of local agencies.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh