SGGP takes over HCMC Veterans Magazine’s propaganda, communication functions

A working session was held regarding the transfer of information and propaganda functions and responsibilities of Ho Chi Minh City Veterans Magazine on July 9.

The Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in coordination with the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association hosted the working session, presided over by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders take a commemorative photo with the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans' Association at the ceremony announcing the association's establishment decision. (Photo: SGGP/ Cam Tuyet)

At the working session, delegates agreed on the plan to transfer all functions and responsibilities of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Magazine to two units, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association.

Accordingly, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper will take over and reorganize the maganize's information, communication and propaganda functions related to the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws and the political tasks of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and government.

The newspaper will develop a section to highlight exemplary individuals, encourage and motivate veterans and former soldiers in Ho Chi Minh City to uphold the noble traditions of Uncle Ho’s soldiers, criticize negative issues, and promote revolutionary traditions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association is tasked with receiving the function of information on its activities, expanding effective models and exemplary individuals, and actively helping safeguard the Party’s ideological foundation. Besides, the association will keep its official website or other suitable forms of online communication and outreach.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission will preside over the arrangement and reassignment of personnel following the magazine’s dissolution, in accordance with regulations.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong