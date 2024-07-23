Staff and technicians are meticulously preparing for the two-day State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Ho Chi Minh City thoroughly prepared for State funeral of late General Secretary, which will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1 on July 25 and July 26.

The official mourning period will start from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 to 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Government agencies, units, enterprises, schools, hospitals and armed units will lower the national flag to half-mast, adorned with a black mourning ribbon.

During the two-day State funeral of the late General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, all entertainment activities will be suspended temporarily.

The official fanpage of Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall announced the temporary suspension of all tours and services at the venue from July 24 to the end of July 26.

Some photos that feature meticulous preparedness for the two-day State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Cam Tuyet, Hoang An, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong