Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City thoroughly prepared for State funeral of late General Secretary

SGGPO

Staff and technicians are meticulously preparing for the two-day State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

1.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City thoroughly prepared for State funeral of late General Secretary, which will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1 on July 25 and July 26.

The official mourning period will start from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 to 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Government agencies, units, enterprises, schools, hospitals and armed units will lower the national flag to half-mast, adorned with a black mourning ribbon.

During the two-day State funeral of the late General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, all entertainment activities will be suspended temporarily.

The official fanpage of Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall announced the temporary suspension of all tours and services at the venue from July 24 to the end of July 26.

Some photos that feature meticulous preparedness for the two-day State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Ho Chi Minh City.

2.jpg
5.jpg
6.jpg
7.jpg
4.jpg
3.jpg
Related News
By Cam Tuyet, Hoang An, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall State funeral of late General Secretary official mourning period

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn