Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City leader inspects Thuy Van Road renovation project

SGGPO

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho this morning conducted an on-site inspection of the Thuy Van Road renovation project in Bai Sau (Back Beach) area, Vung Tau Ward.

As reported by the project’s investor representative, nearly 30 items are being urgently and simultaneously implemented, with overall progress ahead of schedule.

z6796979024011-0ca0e205af181b57d25efb8f79dea0a0-3838-1956.jpg
At the construction site of the Thuy Van Road renovation project

Most of the building, fit-out, electromechanical and landscaping work is entering the final stages. Over 500 workers are hard work in three shifts with four crews to speed up the construction progress, with some tasks carried out overnight.

Among the ongoing works, the square area includes multiple complex details so the construction units have made their efforts of completing this item by August 15 to serve residents and tourists for the upcoming National Day celebration.

ong-nguyen-van-tho-pho-chu-tich-thuong-truc-ubnd-tpho-chi-minh-khao-sat-du-an-chinh-trang-duong-thuy-van-bai-sau-phuong-vung-tau-1-8376-7004.jpg
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho inspects Thuy Van Road renovation project.

After inspecting the project, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho requested some adjustments to ensure aesthetic, cultural and historical harmony, as well as suitable greenery.

He stressed the project's importance in creating a modern, vibrant public space for Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

The Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also encouraged and praised the efforts of the investors, contractors and workers on site.

In this final stage, all relevant units must remain focused and meticulous from key features to the smallest details. The project must be completed meeting requirements of technical quality, aesthetics and the set schedule.

By Quang Vinh, Manh Thang, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Thuy Van Road renovation project on-site inspection Bai Sau (Back Beach) area Vung Tau Ward

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn