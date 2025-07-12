Ho Chi Minh City leader inspects Thuy Van Road renovation project

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho this morning conducted an on-site inspection of the Thuy Van Road renovation project in Bai Sau (Back Beach) area, Vung Tau Ward.

As reported by the project’s investor representative, nearly 30 items are being urgently and simultaneously implemented, with overall progress ahead of schedule.

At the construction site of the Thuy Van Road renovation project

Most of the building, fit-out, electromechanical and landscaping work is entering the final stages. Over 500 workers are hard work in three shifts with four crews to speed up the construction progress, with some tasks carried out overnight.

Among the ongoing works, the square area includes multiple complex details so the construction units have made their efforts of completing this item by August 15 to serve residents and tourists for the upcoming National Day celebration.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho inspects Thuy Van Road renovation project.

After inspecting the project, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho requested some adjustments to ensure aesthetic, cultural and historical harmony, as well as suitable greenery.

He stressed the project's importance in creating a modern, vibrant public space for Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

The Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also encouraged and praised the efforts of the investors, contractors and workers on site.

In this final stage, all relevant units must remain focused and meticulous from key features to the smallest details. The project must be completed meeting requirements of technical quality, aesthetics and the set schedule.

By Quang Vinh, Manh Thang, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong