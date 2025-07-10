Commune, ward officials in former Binh Duong area urged to leverage strengths

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, along with a delegation from the Standing Committee of the municipal People’s Committee, inspected the operation of the former Binh Duong Provincial Public Administration Center on July 9.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc meet with business representatives to gather feedback on their experience with administrative procedures at the former Binh Duong Provincial Public Administration Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Also in attendance were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh and Vice Chairmen of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha and Bui Minh Thanh, along with officials from relevant municipal departments and agencies.

According to the report, the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of the former Binh Duong area reached an estimated 8.3 percent in the first half of 2025, surpassing the 6.02 percent growth compared to the same period in 2024. State budget revenue was projected to achieve VND45 trillion (US$1.7 billion), equivalent to 62 percent of the annual target and up 26 percent year-on-year. Total social investment capital was estimated at VND78 trillion (US$3 billion), representing a 12.5 percent increase.

In the first six months, the locality kicked off the construction of major industrial zones, including Bac Tan Uyen 1, specializing in mechanical engineering; Cay Truong Concentrated Information Technology Park; and the expansion of Bau Bang Industrial Park, together with an integrated education and training complex.

During the meeting, leaders of local communes and wards presented reports on grassroots-level operations. The public administrative service centers at the ward level have largely stabilized, and the staff members have efficiently received and processed administrative procedures. However, several challenges remain. Officials raised concerns about difficulties in executing certain procedures and proposed that relevant agencies invest in upgrading internet infrastructure and expedite the synchronization of pending administrative processes.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc called on leaders of communes and wards to fully embrace the city’s vision of ranking among the world’s top 100 most livable cities and the mission of transforming Ho Chi Minh City into a key growth engine for the nation when the newly-merged city becomes more beautiful and modern and has more room for new development.

He urged Party members, particularly those who are commune and ward officials, to clearly define their responsibilities and determination. Officials must devote their full attention, effort, and capacity to their work, focusing on completing tasks rather than merely working within fixed hours. He called for continuous self-discipline in mind, ethics, and intellect to effectively address challenges.

Local leaders must make efforts to fulfill a dual mission, including ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the new two-tier local governance model while preparing for upcoming Party congresses at all levels and simultaneously driving socio-economic development to meet the city’s growth targets.

He also emphasized that civil servants must seize opportunities and leverage existing strengths to develop together.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc assigned the city's Digital Transformation Center and the Department of Science and Technology to develop an investment project to build public administrative centers to implement administrative procedures independent of jurisdictional boundaries and the recruitment of qualified and enthusiastic personnel from municipal departments and non-permanent staff who will be trained and guided thoroughly. The goal is to complete the implementation of administrative procedures independent of jurisdictional boundaries by the end of 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also required that relevant agencies and local authorities consider investing in a freight railway line to connect industrial zones with the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex, allocating land reserves in the new Binh Duong City to accommodate high-tech industrial investors.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc inspected the online application and registration system for administrative procedures, with a particular focus on land use, construction, and business registration services, as well as procedures under the jurisdiction of city-level departments.

By Xuan Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh