HCMC lowers flags to half-mast ahead State funeral for late General Secretary

Various places in Ho Chi Minh City have paid tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s passing away with half-mast flags.

According to the records of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, on the morning of July 23, numerous government offices and public places massively flew the national flags at half-mast ahead of the two-day State funeral in commemoration of the late General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The flag was lowered to two out of three in height of the flagpole, adorned with a black fabric ribbon to prevent the flag from flying away.

The mourning ribbon measures one out of ten of the width of the flag and its length is equal to the length of a flag.

A half-mast flag is hung on the flagpole in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

The Majestic Hotel on Dong Khoi Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City lowers a national flag to half-mast. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

Several buildings and facilities along Nguyen Hue Street District 1, Ho Chi Minh City also simultaneously display mourning flags. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

Several buildings and facilities along Nguyen Hue Street District 1, Ho Chi Minh City also simultaneously display mourning flags. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

Ho Chi Minh City Open University in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City hangs a mourning black flag at its entrance. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

The national flag is adorned with a black ribbon at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Ung Van Khiem Street, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Nguyen Tuyet)

The State funeral of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong will be held on July 25 and July 26

Nationwide government offices, public places and Vietnamese representative offices abroad are displaying mourning flags with black ribbons. During the State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, all entertainment activities will be suspended.

By Thanh Chung, Nguyen Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong