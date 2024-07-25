Vietnamese peacekeeping forces abroad pay tribute to Party General Secretary

Vietnamese peacekeeping forces in Abyei and South Sudan performed a ritual lowering national flags to half-mast in commemoration of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

As of July 25 morning, Vietnam Army Engineer Corps and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 for the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Abyei and South Sudan sent touch photos regarding their meticulous preparation for the State funeral of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Vietnamese officers, professional soldiers and green beret soldiers expressed their deepest condolences to the passing of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

As planned, on the morning of July 25 (local time), the Engineering Unit Rotation 2 and the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 will host a mourning ceremony for the Party General Secretary.

Major Nguyen Mau Vu, Political Officer of the Vietnam Army Engineer Corps shared that the life and revolutionary career of the late Party General Secretary are a shining example of bravery, revolutionary spirit and pure morality, which were highly appreciated by not only compatriots and soldiers nationwide but also many other leaders and people in the world.

Officers and soldiers of the Vietnam Army Engineer Corps expressed their infinite regret for the great loss of the Party, State, people and family of the General Secretary.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong