HCMC sets up two free parking areas for Vietnam Party Chief's funeral

Thong Nhat Hall (HCMC), where the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong takes place

Continuing the preparations for organizing the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in HCMC, Vice Director Vuong Quang Dai of Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Company Limited stated that the company has been assigned the task of organizing parking services for units, agencies, organizations, and individuals attending the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, as well as managing traffic in the area surrounding the funeral site, from July 25 to July 26.

Motorcycles and cars will be parked on Han Thuyen Street and Alexandre de Rhodes Street (Ben Nghe Ward, District 1). The company has arranged nearly 60 personnel, divided into two shifts, to provide parking services for agencies, units, organizations, and individuals attending the funeral. The parking service for the funeral is completely free.

The company has also assigned personnel to guide visiting delegations, coordinate traffic, and assist pedestrians. Traffic control personnel have been stationed at intersections including Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Du, Nguyen Du - Huyen Tran Cong Chua, and Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Huyen Tran Cong Chua.

The funeral visitation for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 25 (Thursday) and from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 26 (Friday). The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on July 26 at the Reunification Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan