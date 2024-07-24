Vehicles banned in downtown HCMC streets during state mourning

Vehicles will be banned on main streets in HCMC to ensure safety for the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Reunification Palace on July 25-26.

Vehicles will be banned on main streets in HCMC to ensure safety for the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Reunification Palace on July 25-26. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned on the sections of streets around the Reunification Palace, including Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, from Nguyen Thi Minh Khai to Nguyen Du; Nguyen Du, from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to Huyen Tran Cong Chua; Huyen Tran Cong Chua, from Nguyen Thi Minh Khai to Nguyen Du; Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, from Truong Dinh to Nam Ky Khoi Nghia; Alexandre de Rhodes, from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to Pasteur; Le Duan, from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to Pasteur; Han Thuyen, from Nam Ky Khoi Nghia to Pasteur.

The mourning in commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is scheduled to be held at the Reunification Palace in Ben Thanh Ward, HCMC’s District 1 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 to 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, the HCMC People’s Committee announced.

Residents attending the memorial service are required to wear dark-colored formal clothing and strictly comply with the national mourning protocol. They must display their ID cards or use the VNeID application, and are advised not to bring bags.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh