Ho Chi Minh City seeks cooperation with Astana International Financial Center

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc this morning received Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazakhstan Renat Bekturov during his working visit to the city.

At the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his happiness over the growing Vietnam–Kazakhstan relationship, including the increasingly multifaceted cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Astana, particularly following General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Kazakhstan in early May this year.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kazakhstan Renat Bekturov. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highly praised AIFC’s role as a leading financial center in Central Asia in capital market development, workforce training, and legal framework building for financial activities.

He also expressed the city's hope for continued support from AIFC in the development and operation of the city’s financial center in the upcoming time.

Besides, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also noted that Ho Chi Minh City currently lacks high-quality human resources in finance, international arbitration, and legal services.

Therefore, it is important to send local personnel to study and exchange experiences at AIFC which would be a vital step in building the foundation for the city's financial center development. Additionally, he wished the AIFC delegation a successful visit and affirmed HCMC's commitment to fostering further cooperation with the center.

In response, Governor of the AIFC Renat Bekturov congratulated Ho Chi Minh City on completing the administrative merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, increasing its population to over 14 million.

Mr. Renat Bekturov highly appreciated the city’s determination to build an international financial hub, calling it a dynamic economic engine of Southeast Asia with strong potential for cooperation with Kazakhstan and Central Asia. On the other hand, AIFC is ready to invite Ho Chi Minh City's leaders to visit Astana to deepen exchanges and share expertise in financial center operations.

Also attending the meeting, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Vietnam Kanat Tumysh stated that this AIFC visit is a concrete step toward implementing the cooperation agenda following General Secretary To Lam’s May visit to Kazakhstan, during which the two countries elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership.

He also added that Kazakhstan is preparing to launch a direct flight to Ho Chi Minh City in 2026 and establish a Kazakhstan–Vietnam Strategic Partnership Council, co-chaired by the two countries’ Deputy Prime Ministers to further enhance delegation exchanges and comprehensive cooperation.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong