France’s National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City

A ceremony marking the National Day of the French Republic was held at the French Residence located at 6 Le Duan Boulevard, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City on July 14.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R), and Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser (Photo: SGGP)

The celebration was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, alongside representatives from numerous French and Vietnamese organizations and businesses, as well as members of the French community living, studying, and working in the city.

In her speech at the ceremony, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser highlighted the special significance of this year’s National Day celebration, following a particularly dynamic year in France-Vietnam bilateral relations. The year 2024 marked a new milestone, with Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to France in October paving the way for elevating ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The year 2025 has begun impressively with the State visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Vietnam, during which numerous strategic agreements across various sectors were signed.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh subsequently visited France on the occasion of the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3).

Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City expressed satisfaction with the continuous growth in economic cooperation between the two countries. Bilateral trade currently exceeds US$9.9 billion, with France standing as the second-largest investor from the European Union in Vietnam.

Beyond economics, sectors such as education, scientific research, and culture have also become key pillars prioritizing bilateral cooperation.

Sharing the end of her term this summer, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser sent her thanks to the leaders, people of Ho Chi Minh City, the bilateral business community, and French organizations for their support and partnership in advancing French-Vietnamese relations.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, emphasized that France’s National Day has become the Vietnam-France Friendship Day. It is a meaningful occasion for the people of the two countries to celebrate their significant and comprehensive achievements, as well as the cultural exchange between two civilizations with long-standing histories in Europe and Asia.

Ho Chi Minh City is among the most dynamic localities in promoting cooperative relations with France. France stands as a key trade and investment partner of the city, hosting 40 representative offices of French enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City. With a total investment capital of nearly US$330 million, France ranks 17th among 129 countries and territories investing in the city.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee believed that these figures will see significant growth in the near future, as Ho Chi Minh City expands its development space through the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces.

Recognizing the outstanding contributions of Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser during her tenure, Mr. Nguyen Loc Ha hoped that she would continue to hold a special regard for Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular while supporting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France.

By Do Van—Translated by Kim Khanh