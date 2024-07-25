State funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong takes place at three venues

This morning, the state funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong takes place at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi, his hometown in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi and the Reunification Hall in HCMC.

The funeral

Party and State leaders pay tribute to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Relatives of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

During the mourning period, the DK1 offshore platforms and the Naval Region 2 Command displayed mourning flags. Officers and soldiers set up an altar to pay tribute to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the DK1/9 platform in Naval Region 2.

The DK1 offshore platforms and the Naval Region 2 Command display the mourning flag.

Officers and soldiers set up an altar to respect the beloved General Secretary

Tu Quang Monastery located on Ton That Thuyet Street in District 4 has also set up an altar to pay tribute to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. A representative from the monastery shared that in recent days, many Buddhists have come here to light incense and recite prayers in memory of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

At the funeral

At the funeral

At the funeral

To facilitate access for the public, especially those unable to visit the Reunification Hall, the altar dedicated to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will remain at the monastery for 7 days.

At exactly 7 a.m., the funeral procession for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong began at the Reunification Hall.

HCMC leaders pay respect to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the funeral

In Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee led the delegation of representatives from the Party Committee, the municipal People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in paying their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee writes the funeral book

Accompanying the delegation were Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Leaders of foreign representatives agencies write the funeral book

Leaders of foreign representatives agencies write the funeral book

Veterans line up to attend the funeral

Students and soldiers line up to attend the funeral

A retired teacher cries at the General Secretary's funeral

Since 5 a.m., outside the premises of the Reunification Hall, numerous delegations from various provinces and cities have gathered to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Alongside these delegations, many residents from Ho Chi Minh City and other regions have also registered to participate.

The orderly queue of people awaits their turn for registration. To ensure security and order during the funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, law enforcement agencies have been on duty, coordinating traffic flow from all directions leading to the Reunification Hall.

Government offices, public places, and private homes have displayed mourning flags as a tribute to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. People from all walks of life have come to the Reunification Hall, patiently waiting to pay their respects during the funeral.

Retired teacher Phan Thi Hoa, 64 years old, in Ben Nghe Ward of HCMC’s District 1 was deeply moved as she stood in front of the Reunification Hall. Although she had never met General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, she held great respect for his leadership qualities and talents. On the morning of July 25, she came to the Reunification Hall to light incense and bid farewell to the beloved leader.

Since early morning, Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, 26 years old, in Ward 6 of HCMC’s District 4 and his wife have arrived at the entrance of the Reunification Hall, hoping to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He revealed that they regularly just open the shop at 9 a.m. so this morning they arrived at the hall to light incense and bid farewell to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Although the couple have never met the General Secretary in person, upon hearing the news of his passing, they feel deeply saddened, expressed Mr. Tuan.

He also mentioned that they would return in the afternoon to light incense once again in honor of the beloved leader.

Mrs. Le Thi Kim Lien, 68 years old, shared that she traveled from Lam Dong Province to the Reunification Hall at 5 a.m. to light incense and bid farewell to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. She mourned that residents are deeply saddened by the news of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s passing. They shed tears at the loss of a beloved leader of the country, expressed Mrs. Kim Lien emotionally.

Residents in Lai Da Commune, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi at the funeral

Meanwhile 75-year-old Huynh Thi Phuc, a follower of Cao Dai Chon Ly in the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang, personally arranged transportation and arrived in Ho Chi Minh City before 5 a.m. She said upon hearing of the General Secretary’s passing, everyone in the religious community felt immense sorrow. Due to transportation limitations and old age, only a few of them could make the journey. Those who couldn’t be present at the Reunification Hall asked her to light incense on their behalf.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan