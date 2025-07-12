Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Police launches campaign promoting residents' fire safety, rescue awareness

SGGPO

The Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department in coordination with ward and commune authorities across Ho Chi Minh City launched a campaign promoting fire safety and rescue awareness on July 12.

Additionally, the campaign calls on residents to dismantle caged-balconies and open escape routes in apartment buildings and multi-unit housing.

z6796938287806-ba6eae9ec132d05e2818ca92d67d2abe-6389-3521.jpg
The fire prevention and rescue force presents fire extinguishers to residents of 518 Vo Van Kiet apartment building.

A representative from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security emphasized that iron-barred “tiger cages” may help prevent theft but they pose serious risks during fires or explosions by obstructing rescue efforts and escape routes.

z6796938314146-64643cd0f86ff6b93b8931d3fe05bf5e-5538-2100.jpg
Officers and firefighters conduct a campaign to raise fire safety awareness for each resident at 518 Vo Van Kiet apartment building.

Therefore, authorities are urging residents to proactively dismantle these structures and create safe emergency exits via balconies or loggias, usage of rope ladders or openable doors.

z6796938379327-f5a6353c90866f7787615be7ddff23bc-5493-2206.jpg
“Tiger cages” pose serious risks during fires or explosions.

Firefighting and Rescue Team Zone 1 reported that the unit has recently stepped up coordination to conduct awareness campaigns at apartment complexes, asking households to commit to not installing “tiger cages,” not extending balconies illegally, not making unauthorized electrical connections and proactively creating emergency escape routes.

Related News
By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

caged-balconies Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department apartment buildings multi-unit housing Firefighting and Rescue Team Zone 1 iron-barred “tiger cages” fires or explosions

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn