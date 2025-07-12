HCMC Police launches campaign promoting residents' fire safety, rescue awareness

The Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department in coordination with ward and commune authorities across Ho Chi Minh City launched a campaign promoting fire safety and rescue awareness on July 12.

Additionally, the campaign calls on residents to dismantle caged-balconies and open escape routes in apartment buildings and multi-unit housing.

The fire prevention and rescue force presents fire extinguishers to residents of 518 Vo Van Kiet apartment building.

A representative from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security emphasized that iron-barred “tiger cages” may help prevent theft but they pose serious risks during fires or explosions by obstructing rescue efforts and escape routes.

Officers and firefighters conduct a campaign to raise fire safety awareness for each resident at 518 Vo Van Kiet apartment building.

Therefore, authorities are urging residents to proactively dismantle these structures and create safe emergency exits via balconies or loggias, usage of rope ladders or openable doors.

“Tiger cages” pose serious risks during fires or explosions.

Firefighting and Rescue Team Zone 1 reported that the unit has recently stepped up coordination to conduct awareness campaigns at apartment complexes, asking households to commit to not installing “tiger cages,” not extending balconies illegally, not making unauthorized electrical connections and proactively creating emergency escape routes.

Related News HCMC Chairman inspects fire site at Doc Lap apartment building

By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong