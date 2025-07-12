HCMC Police launches campaign promoting residents' fire safety, rescue awareness

Additionally, the campaign calls on residents to dismantle caged-balconies and open escape routes in apartment buildings and multi-unit housing.
A representative from the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security emphasized that iron-barred “tiger cages” may help prevent theft but they pose serious risks during fires or explosions by obstructing rescue efforts and escape routes.
Therefore, authorities are urging residents to proactively dismantle these structures and create safe emergency exits via balconies or loggias, usage of rope ladders or openable doors.
Firefighting and Rescue Team Zone 1 reported that the unit has recently stepped up coordination to conduct awareness campaigns at apartment complexes, asking households to commit to not installing “tiger cages,” not extending balconies illegally, not making unauthorized electrical connections and proactively creating emergency escape routes.