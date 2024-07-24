General Secretary’s homeland completes preparation for his memorial service

The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi have completed preparation for a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House take place from 2 p.m. on July 24 to 26. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 24, Dong Anh District’s Police announced traffic restrictions for the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House from 2 p.m. on July 24 to 26.

The district has banned vehicles on a number of road sections from under the bridge in Lai Da Hamlet, along the main road of the hamlet, to the end of Trai village in Lai Da Hamlet.

Dong Hoi Street, a street section from Trung Thon village gate to Dong Tru village gate on Ta Hong dyke road, and a section from under Dong Tru bridge to the end of Dong Ngan village will be off-limits to cars.

The locality provides free parking services for individuals and collectives attending the funeral. Vehicles will be parked on the side of Truong Sa Road in front of Eurowindow apartment building in Dong Tru Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune. Additionally, the organization board also offers free electric vehicles to serve the elderly, and people with disabilities or physical weakness.

People attending the memorial service must display their ID cards or use VNeID application.

The memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is organized at his homeland in Lai Da Hamlet, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong are displayed. (Photo: SGGP)

People gather at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House for the mourning. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong longform

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh