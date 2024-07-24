National

General Secretary’s homeland completes preparation for his memorial service

SGGPO

The people and local authorities of Lai Da Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi have completed preparation for a memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

452707110-866768748832353-4615266879269319947-n-887.jpg.jpg
The respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House take place from 2 p.m. on July 24 to 26. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 24, Dong Anh District’s Police announced traffic restrictions for the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House from 2 p.m. on July 24 to 26.

The district has banned vehicles on a number of road sections from under the bridge in Lai Da Hamlet, along the main road of the hamlet, to the end of Trai village in Lai Da Hamlet.

Dong Hoi Street, a street section from Trung Thon village gate to Dong Tru village gate on Ta Hong dyke road, and a section from under Dong Tru bridge to the end of Dong Ngan village will be off-limits to cars.

The locality provides free parking services for individuals and collectives attending the funeral. Vehicles will be parked on the side of Truong Sa Road in front of Eurowindow apartment building in Dong Tru Hamlet in Dong Hoi Commune. Additionally, the organization board also offers free electric vehicles to serve the elderly, and people with disabilities or physical weakness.

People attending the memorial service must display their ID cards or use VNeID application.

z5664036743711-c324b634832dc9f9b639fbec22ba3d46-4773.jpg.jpg
The memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is organized at his homeland in Lai Da Hamlet, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)
z5664036736491-029e3c624969902d65815316a9c7e821-1877.jpg.jpg
Everyday life pictures of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong are displayed. (Photo: SGGP)
z5664034649534-6bc2977fffda7d3b9da65c232139256d-9993.jpg.jpg
z5664034655805-d4c4aad8a98f00e68f664bedeac698b3-5396.jpg.jpg
452911684-924619753026906-6685412015182675034-n-8575.jpg.jpg
z5664007970892-d35876714163213addf5c657586fd8ac-5101.jpg.jpg
People gather at Lai Da Hamlet’s Cultural House for the mourning. (Photo: SGGP)
z5664007971319-94a4fb16c3648ada39ac8dc9c1fb5131-6554.jpg.jpg
Related News
By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

memorial service for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong Lai Da Hamlet traffic restrictions free parking services

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn