SGGP presents new administrative maps to former Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s localities

The Representative Office of SGGP Newspaper in the Southeastern region and Vung Tau Ward authorities presented 2025 province-level and HCMC commune-level administrative maps to former Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s localities.

As part of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s ongoing map donation program across wards and communes of Ho Chi Minh City, on the late afternoon of July 9, the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region in coordination with the Party Committees and People's Committees of the wards and communes in former Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province hosted a ceremony at the People's Committee of Vung Tau Ward, new Ho Chi Minh City to present the maps to localities, formerly part of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region presents administrative maps to Party committees and local authorities of wards and communes in the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Journalist Tran Van Phong presents maps to leaders of the Vung Tau Ward Party Committee and local officials.

At the map-offering ceremony, journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region gave the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam and the commune-level administrative map of Ho Chi Minh City for display at the local headquarters and distribution to Party cells.

The maps are expected to help local ward and commune leaders better manage their areas and understand the development space of the newly expanded Ho Chi Minh City and the country as a whole.

Journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in the Southeastern region speaks at the map-offering ceremony.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vung Tau Ward Mr. Nguyen Tan Ban speaks at the ceremony.

On behalf of local leaders from communes and wards formerly part of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vung Tau Ward Mr. Nguyen Tan Ban thanked SGGP Newspaper for the meaningful map donation program.

Journalist Tran Van Phong presents the provincial-level administrative map of Vietnam to residents of Vung Tau Ward.

He also expressed hope that SGGP Newspaper would continue working alongside communes and wards, and especially 30 ones in former Ba Ria–Vung Tau to carry out their assigned tasks, contributing to the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

By Phu Ngan, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong