HCMC breaks ground on VND497-billion Rach Tom Bridge

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rach Tom Bridge project in Hiep Phuoc Commune on the morning of July 10.

With a total investment of VND497 billion (approximately US$19.5 million), the project is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity in the city’s Southern region and strengthening inter-regional transport networks.

The new Rach Tom Bridge will replace an aging steel structure that has fallen into disrepair. Once completed, it is expected to enhance traffic safety, ease congestion, and spur local socio-economic development. The bridge will span approximately 684 meters, including a 174-meter main span and 510 meters of approach roads. It will have a 15-meter-wide cross-section with four lanes, and will feature a comprehensive lighting, landscaping, and technical infrastructure system.

The existing steel bridge is narrow and limited in capacity.

According to Mr. Trinh Linh Phuong, Deputy Director of TCIP, the total budget includes VND141 billion for construction, with the remainder allocated for site clearance, compensation, and related costs.

To date, 83 out of 111 affected households have agreed to compensation packages, with total payouts exceeding VND226 billion. The Land Compensation Committee of Nha Be District and the Hiep Phuoc Commune People’s Committee are expediting site handover procedures, which are expected to be completed before September 30, 2025.

The project is scheduled for completion and operation by December 31, 2026. Its completion will contribute to replacing the remaining four structurally weak bridges along the Le Van Luong corridor, forming a strategic traffic axis in southern HCMC. Alongside the recently completed Long Kieng and Rach Dia bridges, Rach Tom Bridge is a critical component of the city’s sustainable transport infrastructure plan.

Immediately following the ceremony, construction teams began work in close coordination with relevant authorities to ensure progress stays on track. Project representatives expressed appreciation for the support of city leaders, government agencies, local authorities, and residents of Hiep Phuoc, whose cooperation has been vital to advancing this significant project.

