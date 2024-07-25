Memorial ceremony for Party General Secretary held in various venues in HCMC

The respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong are held in many venues in HCMC.

War veterans commemorate Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at a memorial service held at Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

A memorial service was organized at the revolutionary base located at 145 on Tran Quang Khai Street, the former Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum on July 25.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Do, a representative of the Liaison Board for Veteran soldiers of the Saigon Rangers said that the organization of the mourning ceremony and making an altar to pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong help people who cannot attend the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies at the Reunification Palace to come here and offer incense to commemorate the late Party General Secretary.

A mourning for the late Party General Secretary is held at the headquarters of quarter 5 of An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In the early morning of July 25, many residents gathered at the headquarters of quarter 5 of An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City, HCMC to prepare for a commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward, Trinh Thi Yen Thanh, activities commemorating Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have been held in 10 quarters of the ward starting on July 24.

Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers, and residents have paid tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers, and residents have paid tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda on July 25 while the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of HCMC will officially organize a commemorative ceremony for the late Party General Secretary on July 26.

An exhibition on the life, revolutionary career, and great contribution of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong opened at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House in District 1 on July 25. It will run until 5 pm on July 26 to express deepest and most heartfelt condolences on his death.

People offer incense to pay respect to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at at a memorial service held at Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

An exhibition on the life, revolutionary career, and great contribution of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong opens at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House. (Photo: SGGP)

A memorial service for the late Party General Secretary is held at Ward 9 in Phu Nhuan District, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

A memorial service for the late Party General Secretary is held at An Quang Pagoda in District 10. (Photo: SGGP)

A memorial service for the late Party General Secretary is held at Kieu Dam Pagoda in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers, teachers, and students of the Center for National Defense and Security Education under the Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) commemorate the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh