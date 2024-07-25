Memorial ceremony for Party General Secretary held in various venues in HCMC

A memorial service was organized at the revolutionary base located at 145 on Tran Quang Khai Street, the former Biet Dong Saigon (Saigon Rangers) Museum on July 25.
Mr. Nguyen Quoc Do, a representative of the Liaison Board for Veteran soldiers of the Saigon Rangers said that the organization of the mourning ceremony and making an altar to pay respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong help people who cannot attend the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies at the Reunification Palace to come here and offer incense to commemorate the late Party General Secretary.
In the early morning of July 25, many residents gathered at the headquarters of quarter 5 of An Khanh Ward in Thu Duc City, HCMC to prepare for a commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
According to Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of An Khanh Ward, Trinh Thi Yen Thanh, activities commemorating Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong have been held in 10 quarters of the ward starting on July 24.
Additionally, Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers, and residents have paid tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda on July 25 while the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of HCMC will officially organize a commemorative ceremony for the late Party General Secretary on July 26.
An exhibition on the life, revolutionary career, and great contribution of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong opened at the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House in District 1 on July 25. It will run until 5 pm on July 26 to express deepest and most heartfelt condolences on his death.