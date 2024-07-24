Overview information on mourning ceremony for Party General Secretary in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just provided detailed information on the schedule and venue for the State funeral and memorial ceremonies of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

The State funeral and memorial ceremonies for General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong will take place at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC on July 25 and July 26.

Accordingly, the official mourning period will start from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 and from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC.

The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Ho Chi Minh City has thoroughly prepared for the State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

To ensure a solemn and meticulous organization for the two-day State funeral as well as facilitate the funeral visitation, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will arrange different timeframes for people and delegations.

Particularly, the visitation timeframe will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on July 25 for delegations from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, retired Party and State leaders residing in Ho Chi Minh City, former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, the Party Central Office, the Government Office, the National Assembly Office, the Ministry of National Defense, the Command of the 5th, 7th and 9th Military Region and military units, the Ministry of Public Security in the Southern region, National Assembly and People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City deputies, the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, 28 diplomatic agencies, Ho Chi Minh City Military Party Committee and High Command, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and the Municipal Border Guard High Command.

It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the same day is for delegations from Centrally-run agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, provinces and cities and diplomatic agencies.

The timeframe from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 25 is dedicated to delegations from Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s sub-committees; the Offices of the National Assembly, the People's Council and People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; the Military-People-Government-Party Bloc of Thu Duc City, districts, agencies and political-social organizations in Ho Chi Minh City; provinces and cities; businesses in Ho Chi Minh City and residents.

The HCMC People’s Committee has planned a timeframe from 7 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the following day, July 26, for delegations from universities, vocational education institutions and schools in District 1 and District 3; the Police and Border Guard High Command of Thu Duc City and districts in Ho Chi Minh City; other delegations that register the funeral visitation and people.

People only need to bring their ID cards and register to attend the funeral by phone in advance or directly at the registration desk in front of the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

