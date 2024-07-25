Delegations of HCMC leaders, people pay respects to Party General Secretary

Since the morning of July 25, the State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has taken place at the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall, 135 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1.

The State funerals for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong were simultaneously held at the National Funeral Hall in the capital city of Hanoi and in his hometown in Dong Hoi Commune of Hanoi’s Dong Anh District.

People line up to wait for their turns to pay their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

By the early afternoon of the same day, despite the downpours, people lined up to register visitation in front of the Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall to pay their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Among the crowd paying tribute to the beloved national leader, there were many elderly persons and children.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reported, a delegation from representatives of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai paid tribute to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the funeral, which was held at Ho Chi Minh City’s Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall.

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai writes in the book of condolences.

More than 500 delegations register to pay respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai stated that the Organizing Committee for the Memorial and Funeral Ceremonies of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at Thong Nhat Hall has received condolences from international friends, people abroad and in Ho Chi Minh City. More than 500 delegations have registered to pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall showing the special sentiment of residents over General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Another delegation of representatives from the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le paid their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The delegation of representatives from the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City pay their respects to General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le writes in the book of condolences.

At the respect-paying ceremony, Chairwoman Le wrote on the book of condolences for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who devoted his whole life to the country and people, particularly his concern for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Following the delegations from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, various delegations of representatives from the Party Central Office, the Government Office, the National Assembly Office, diplomatic agencies, Centrally-run agencies in Ho Chi Minh City, provinces and cities and so on have paid respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

With boundless sadness, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam wrote on the book of condolences that the Party General Secretary's passing away is a huge loss for the Party, people and armed forces.

Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam writes in the book of condolences at the funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

“Throughout his life and career, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made significant contributions, especially outstanding achievements in the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation; received not only respect, trust and love from officials, party members and people but also respect and appreciation from international friends.”

“The Party Committee, Military Command and officers and soldiers of the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City always remember the great contributions of the Party leader and pledges absolute loyalty to the Party, State and people; unity, solidarity, and determination to continuously strengthen the armed forces of Ho Chi Minh City, excellently fulfilling missions under the new context.”

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security writes in the book of condolences at the funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Also writing in the book of condolence, on behalf of the Party Committee, Board of Directors and all officers and soldiers of Ho Chi Minh City Police, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security expressed that in this moment of sorrow, the Party Committee and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security extended the deepest condolences to the family of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



On the afternoon of July 25, the delegation of leaders, staff and employees from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper were present at Thong Nhat Hall at the respect-paying ceremony of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. The delegation of leaders, staff and employees from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper offers incense to pay tribute to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper led the delegation. He wrote in the book of condolences that the collective of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper deeply mourned Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong - an outstanding leader of the Party and the country. The Party General Secretary is always in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and the nation.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong