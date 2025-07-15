HCMC's NA Deputies Delegation enhances supervision of issues raised by voters

The Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly (NA) Deputies held its conference for the 15th tenure on July 15.

This is the first event of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies following the merger of three NA delegations of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Van Loi along with other NA deputies present bunches of flowers to former leaders of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies who have taken on new positions. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

At the conference, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan presented a report on the delegation’s activities from July 1 to the current time, along with its operational direction by March 2026.

Overview of the conference (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Under the report, immediately after the National Assembly Standing Committee issued a resolution on the organization of the 15th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City’s NA delegation, its leaders promptly consolidated the organizational structure, developed operation regulations, and drafted plans for supervision, field surveys, and key political events.

The HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies conducted field surveys on the operations of the newly restructured communal-level political system in Phu My Ward (former District 7) and Dong Hung Thuan Ward (former District 12).

The surveys aimed to assess the effectiveness of the local government model under Resolution 131 and identify issues in need of adjustment during practical implementation.

Alongside survey activities, the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies has also carried out several thematic oversight initiatives regarding the implementation of environmental protection policies and laws under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection, and digital government and online administrative procedure reforms that are beyond administrative boundaries.

NA deputy To Thi Bich Chau, former Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Regarding the delegation’s upcoming supervision and survey programs, as well as citizen engagement efforts in upcoming time, Deputy Head of the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Huynh Thi Phuc informed that the delegation would strengthen monitoring activities, focusing on urging and coordinating with the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and related agencies, units and localities to resolve recommendations after oversight and survey activities by the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, National Assembly agencies and the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies.

In addition, the delegation will continue conducting thematic oversight and surveys based on issues of concern to voters and the public, as well as matters requiring policy and legal adjustments to support the socio-economic development of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

As for the National Assembly’s supreme oversight activities, the delegation will continue implementing tasks as required by the NA oversight team.

At the same time, the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies will participate in oversight missions conducted by the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council and other NA committees in the locality; and also join local inspection and oversight teams as directed by the Standing Commission of the HCMC Party Committee and in coordination with relevant departments and sectors.

NA deputy Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Politburo member and former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delivers remarks and offers suggestions at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation has conducted surveys on the operations of the newly restructured commune-level political system and preparations for Party Congresses at the communal-level, as directed by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. It has also coordinated with the People's Council, People's Committee and Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City to regularly review and work with relevant agencies to propose amendments to Resolution 98 and address obstacles.

NA deputy Nguyen Tam Hung, former Commander of the Military Command of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province delivers a speech. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Lieutenant General Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for National Defense, Security and External Affairs delivers remarks and offers suggestions at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

After the merge of three NA delegations of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, the 15th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of NA Deputies now consists of 44 deputies. In the coming period, meetings with voters will be held at around 80 locations across 168 wards, communes and special zones throughout Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong