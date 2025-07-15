Solid Party leadership, political system ensures safety, stability

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee this morning conducted an on-site survey in Cho Lon Ward, HCMC to assess efforts in building the great national unity bloc.

During the working session, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc reviewed the key characteristics of Cho Lon Ward.

The ward was formed by merging wards 11, 12, 13 and 14 of the former District 5, with an area of 1.67 square kilometers and a population of over 85,000. Cho Lon Ward is home to the Chinese community.

There are nine markets, mostly wholesale markets, as well as several major hospitals and multiple universities in the ward. These pose a significant demand for strengthening and building the great national unity bloc within the ward, Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

He requested that the Standing Commission and the Cho Lon Ward Party Committee provide comprehensive leadership and direction, as well as promote the role of the Fatherland Front and political-social organizations in mobilizing the people to unite and work together in fulfilling political and social tasks.

Additionally, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc valued that despite operation for two weeks, the Cho Lon Ward Party Committee’s Standing Commission has shown great enthusiasm and readiness to take on tasks, meeting the directives from higher authorities; and quickly stabilizing operations and improving the quality of public services.

He has also instructed that Cho Lon Ward must build a strong and cohesive Party organization, government and political system; to ensure political security aligned with socio-economic development. The efforts aim to ultimate goal of guaranteeing security and public safety.

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also praised the Standing Commission and the Party Committee of Cho Lon Ward for their flexibility in utilizing facilities, and proactively planning to repurpose surplus offices for the development of nationally standardized schools.

The delegates participate in the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Regarding preparations for the Party Congress, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged Cho Lon Ward to pay greater attention to directing the congress planning process, thoroughly studying Party-building content as a foundation for implementing all other tasks; to continue reviewing and efforts of leadership and direction on developing targeted and strategic plans.

The Standing Party Committee of Cho Lon Ward should focus on directing the Ward Party Congress aligned with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress at the ward level, and work to strengthen and consolidate the team responsible for front-line and political-social mass organization activities in a comprehensive and coordinated manner.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong