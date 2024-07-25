Foreign delegations pay last respect to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Many foreign delegations have arrived at the National Funeral House in Hanoi this morning to pay their respects to the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The delegation of the Cuban Party and State (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation of the Cuban Party and State led by President of the National Assembly of People's Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez paid their last tributes to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The day also saw delegations from Indonesia led by Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman; the Republic of Korea led by Prime Minister Han Duck Soo; Australia led by Senate President Sue Lines; India led by Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; Vanuatu, led by Attorney-General Arnold Kiel Loughman entered the National Funeral House and paid their respect to the Party leader.

The delegation from the Republic of Korea (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the delegation from the Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria led by Algerian Minister of Mujahideen (War Veterans) and Rights Holders Laid Rebiga; the Swiss delegation led by State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel; the EU delegation, headed by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell; the delegation from the Kingdom of Cambodia, led by President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen attended the state funeral and paid their respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Australian delegation (Photo: SGGP)

Former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, special envoy of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio led the Japanese delegation that arrived at the funeral hall this morning to pay their respects to the late General Secretary.

Also on July 25, Special Envoy of New Zealand’s Government Donald Charles McKinnon and his delegation; State Administration Council Member Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Defence Admiral Tin Aung San and officials from Myanmar came to pay homage to the late Party General Secretary.

Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) expressed his condolences over the passing of Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong with a flower wreath.

The delegation from India (Photo: SGGP)

The State funeral of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong is organized at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi.

At the same time, the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for the late Party General Secretary are also held at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City and his native land in Dong Hoi commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi.

The respect-paying ceremony takes place from 7 am to 10 pm on July 25, and from 7 am to 1 pm on July 26.

The delegation from People's Democratic Republic of Algeria (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from the Kingdom of Cambodia (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of Cambodian leaders and officials offer condolences to the family of the late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from Japan (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from New Zealand (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation from the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in HCMC and the Chinese Business Association (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh