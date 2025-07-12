Related agencies seeking solutions to restrict high-emission vehicles in HCMC

Relevant agencies were urged to make proposals for measures to restrict high-emission vehicles in areas at high risk of environmental pollution.

Yesterday, the Department of Construction in Ho Chi Minh City released an official document addressed to the Departments of Agriculture and Environment, Industry and Trade, along with other pertinent agencies. This document requests the research, evaluation, and suggestions for strategies to limit high-emission vehicles in regions that are at significant risk of environmental pollution especially air pollution pursuant to the directive issued by the Deputy Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the Department of Construction requested the Department of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies to provide feedback on the emission levels of vehicles currently operating in Ho Chi Minh City. This includes considering the elevation of emission standards and establishing criteria for specific areas with high pollution levels, where traffic restrictions on high-emission vehicles should be enforced. These criteria would serve as a foundation for local authorities to implement necessary measures.

Additionally, the Department of Agriculture and Environment is to offer input on identifying and publicly disclosing or guiding localities to identify and disclose information about high-emission zones. Based on this, the department will propose solutions for controlling vehicle emissions across the city.

Moreover, it is tasked with reviewing and guiding relevant regulations and advising on land-use policies to support the development of infrastructure for parking facilities and charging stations for green vehicles.

The Department of Construction requests the Department of Industry and other relevant units to provide feedback on the solutions for controlling the production, importation, and supply of fuel used for motor vehicles, ensuring that it meets the national technical standards for gasoline, diesel fuel, and biofuels, in accordance with the timeline for implementing emission standards for motor vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City.

Consequently, this will lead to the development of solutions for regulating technological vehicles in the area of Ho Chi Minh City. The Ho Chi Minh city Institute for Development Studies and other units are invited to share their opinions on the green transition solutions for the transportation sector in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan