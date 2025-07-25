Provinces from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An urged for ongoing flood response efforts

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has called for ongoing flood response efforts in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, and the Northern provinces.

In recent days, storm No. 3's circulation-triggered heavy rains and flooding have occurred in the provinces of Nghe An and Thanh Hoa, and parts of Northern Vietnam.

This weather pattern is expected to persist through the night of July 25, with moderate to heavy rainfall of up to 200mm.

Amid the forecasts, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment issued an urgent directive, requesting provincial and city authorities in affected areas to promptly carry out flood response measures.

Localities are urged to focus on addressing the aftermath of floods and downpours, closely monitoring weather developments, and promptly updating information related to weather news to residents.

They have been instructed to inspect riversides, low-lying areas and locations at risk of flash floods or landslides; clear water flow paths; and evacuate locals from dangerous areas.

Nghe An residents are suffering from a historic flood following storm Wipha.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment also requested strict traffic control at deeply flooded and fast-flowing areas; prohibiting people and vehicles from passing unsafe positions; inspection and protection of dikes, reservoirs and construction sites; as well as proactive drainage to safeguard residential areas, agricultural production and critical infrastructure.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the Northern and North-Central regions, especially localities from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An, have experienced heavy rainfall under the impact of storm No. 3 (Wipha) and its circulation.

From July 26, widespread rain is expected to ease, but localized downpours may still occur.

The Central region will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Provinces from Nghe An to Ha Tinh need to prevent the risk of flash floods and landslides.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong