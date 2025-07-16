Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoirs release water

The Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir was instructed to open a second bottom discharge gate on the afternoon of July 15 to ensure the safety of the work and create additional storage capacity for upcoming floods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued official dispatch No. 4398 to the Director of Hoa Binh Hydropower Company to order to open the second bottom discharge gate at 3 p.m. on July 15.

Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir was ordered to open the second bottom discharge gate.

Earlier, at 4 p.m. on July 9, the Hoa Binh hydropower reservoir had already opened its first bottom discharge gate as part of this year's flood regulation efforts.

Following observations at 7 a.m. on July 15, the water level upstream of the Hoa Binh reservoir reached 105.76 meters. Both the inflow to the reservoir and the discharge downstream were recorded at 3,938 cubic meters per second.

By 5:30 p.m. on July 15, Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant had already operated two bottom discharge gates with a total discharge and power generation flow of over 5,500 cubic meters per second, while the inflow to the reservoir was 3,460 cubic meters per second.

Similarly, the Tuyen Quang hydropower reservoir was also ordered to reopen one bottom discharge gate to proactively regulate floods in the Red River basin.

By 5:30 p.m. on July 15, the total discharge from this hydropower plant was over 1,200 cubic meters per second, while the total inflow to the reservoir was still 900 cubic meters per second.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has requested that the People's Committees of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh immediately notify their residents, local authorities, aquaculture facilities, ferry landings, sand and gravel extraction units and waterway transport operators about the Hoa Binh reservoir's flood discharge. This effort is to help them proactively take precautions and safeguard people and property.

Similarly, the provinces of Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho and the capital city of Hanoi have also been asked to implement the same notifications when the Tuyen Quang reservoir opens its bottom discharge gates.

Related News Hoa Binh hydropower plant opens sluice gate

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong