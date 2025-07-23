Prime Minister orders urgent response to flooding in Nghe An province

The PM requested the province to proactively develop response plans to ensure the safety of local communities, and be ready to evacuate them in the worst-case scenarios, avoiding any passivity.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the central province of Nghe An to carry out necessary measures to respond to flooding, ensure the safety of local residents and critical infrastructure, particularly Ban Ve hydropower dam, given an alarming flood inflow into the Ban Ve hydropower reservoir.

Flooding in central Nghe An province (Photo: SGGP)

The official dispatch dated July 22, sent to the Chairperson of the provincial People’s Committee, and the ministers of some relevant ministries, cited the Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting that the circulation of tropical storm Wipha has caused extremely heavy rainfall in the western mountainous part of Nghe An, and downpours are forecast continue in the upper reaches of Ca River in the territory of Laos.

The flood inflow into the Ban Ve hydropower reservoir is at a very high level, measured at 10,044 cu.m/s at 10:45pm on July 22 - exceeding the reservoir’s design flood inflow capacity of 7,770 cu.m/s.

The upstream water level of the reservoir is rising rapidly, posing a risk of exceeding the normal water level by the morning of July 23. In addition, there is a very high risk of flash floods, landslides on steep slopes and along rivers and streams, and severe flooding in low-lying areas.

Therefore, the PM requested the province to proactively develop response plans to ensure the safety of local communities, and be ready to evacuate them in the worst-case scenarios, avoiding any passivity.

The Ministers of Agriculture and Environment, and Industry and Trade are tasked with closely monitoring the developments of the flood situation; and proactively coordinate with local authorities to direct and implement flood prevention and control measures, and ensure the safety of dikes, irrigation reservoirs, and hydropower dams in accordance with their assigned functions, responsibilities, and authority.

The Ministries of National Defence, and Public Security should direct the Military Region 4 and local forces stationed in the province to proactively coordinate with local authorities in deploying personnel, vehicles, materials, and equipment to key vulnerable areas at risk of infrastructure-related incidents, flash floods, landslides, and severe flooding to promptly support local authorities and people in flood response, as well as in rescue and relief efforts when needed.

The Government leader also required the Minister of Agriculture and Environment to keep a close watch on the flood and rainfall situation, and actively collaborate with other countries and international partners to gather additional data and improve the accuracy of rainfall and inflow forecasts for the Ca River basin to support effective flood response and management.

The Minister of Construction is tasked with directing the implementation of measures to ensure traffic safety and providing timely support for localities in addressing landslides and disruptions on key transport routes.

Related News Typhoon Wipha weakens, but its circulation continues to cause downpours

Vietnamplus