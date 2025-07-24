Helicopters fleet for aid delivery to flood-isolated areas in Nghe An

Two helicopters have been transporting essential relief for residents in flood-isolated mountainous communes in Nghe An Province, the most affected locality by typhoon No.3 (Wipha).

The relief helicopter departs from Vinh Airport on the morning of July 24.

The military helicopter depart from Vinh Airport towards the designated points in Nghe An Province.

Due to the impact of typhoon No. 3's circulation, multiple roads in western Nghe An Province have been severely flooded and blocked, and some bridges with overhead cables have broken.

Notably, National Highway 7A, the key artery connecting western communes of Nghe An Province, has suffered severe landslides at locations, with multiple sections deeply submerged, making it difficult for rescue teams and ground vehicles to reach.

In response to this urgent situation, under the direction of the Ministry of National Defense, on the morning of July 24, Northern Helicopter Company and Regiment 916 sent their two helicopters loaded with essential supplies such as food, water and medicines for residents isolated by flooding.

The supplies will be delivered to designated points in the communes of Muong Xen, Muong Tip, Nhon Mai, My Ly and Bac Ly.

Lieutenant General Ha Tho Binh, Commander of Military Region 4, was present at Vinh Airport to directly oversee the relief operation, instruct all relevant units to coordinate closely and thoroughly prepare flight plans, select safe landing zones, and ensure that aid reaches the right locations and recipients.

The Commander of Military Region 4 also instructed logistics and medical units to prepare backup supply packages, including medicine, dried food and water, for additional flights and ensure a continuous flow of relief aid.

Relief flights will continue based on the developments of the flood and weather conditions.

By Duong Quang, Quang Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong