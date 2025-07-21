Co To, Bach Long Vi feel force of storm No.3

As updated by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on the morning of July 21, storm No. 3 (Wipha) was located in the northern part of the Leizhou Peninsula (China), about 220 kilometers east of Quang Ninh – Hai Phong.

Storm No.3 was moving west-southwest at a speed of 15–20 kilometers per hour with its sustained winds of 88-117 kilometers per hour, battering the northern waters of the Gulf of Tonkin.

Among the northern coastal provinces, Quang Ninh is forecast to be severely affected by storm No. 3, with strong winds at level 8–9 (62-88 kilometers per hour), reaching level 14 (150-166 kilometers per hour) near the storm's center, extremely rough seas, and waves as high as 3 to 5 meters.

Co To Special Zone, located in the Gulf of Tonkin about 80 kilometers offshore, is the first locality in Quang Ninh Province to be hit by the storm. As of 11 a.m. on July 21, the pecial zone experienced rainy condition with fairly strong winds and rough seas. There are sparse visitors at shops, hotels and guesthouses in the special zone and no one in the street.

In response to the complicated and dangerous developments of storm No. 3, Co To Special Zone is actively and proactively implementing comprehensive and drastic response measures.

At present, all 571 vessels operating in the Co To waters have moved to safe shelters.

Military personnel in Co To Special Zone are informing residents about safety precautions ahead of storm No. 3. (Photo: Thu Bau)

Local authorities have mobilized 44 boat trips to promptly evacuate more than 8,850 tourists back to the mainland. Locals living in unsafe areas have also been supported and relocated to hotels, guesthouses, or other sturdy buildings in the area.

Starting from July 20, all beach activities, island tours and water-based tourism services in Co To have been suspended.

Accommodation facilities were instructed to keep communication, stock up on essential supplies and closely coordinate with local authorities in all situations. Co To Border Guard Station fired signal flares to announce the approaching storm.

The local Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue has mobilized all forces, remaining on standby in not only Co To Special Zone but also the entire Quang Ninh Province.

Military personnel deliver sandbags to support locals in Co To ahead of storm No. 3. (Photo: Thu Bau)

The Military Region 3 Command and the Quang Ninh Provincial Military Command have deployed over 2,660 officers and soldiers, along with hundreds of specialized vehicles. Specifically, Quang Ninh’s armed forces have mobilized 1,228 officers and soldiers, equipped with 27 vehicles, 10 ships and 32 boats, to be ready for rescue operations when needed.

By the morning of July 21, the entire Quang Ninh province had completed efforts to call nearly 4,300 fishing vessels back to safe shelters.

At the same time, more than 7,700 aquaculture facilities, especially 690 offshore farms, were notified. Authorities have supported in evacuating workers, women, the elderly and children ashore.

Below are some images of preparations for responding to Storm No. 3 in Co To Special Zone.

Shops and restaurants in Co To Special Zone are implementing measures to respond to storm No. 3. (Photo: Thu Bau)

People in Co To urgently move their boats and vehicles to safe zones in preparation for the storm. (Photo: Thu Bau)

As of 8:30 a.m. on July 21, Bach Long Vi Special Zone in Hai Phong City felt sustained winds and heavy rain, according to Mr. Bui Trung Tien, Secretary of the Bach Long Vi Special Zone Party Committee.

In preparation for storm No. 3, Bach Long Vi Border Guard Station, in coordination with Radar Station 490, has continued contacting and alerting boat owners and vessels operating in the Bach Long Vi waters, urging them to quickly return to safe shelters.

Meanwhile, local authorities, units and businesses across Hai Phong City are also urgently implementing measures against the tropical storm.

Residents are moving floating houses to safe locations as a precaution against storm No. 3. (Photo: Thu Bau)

At noon on July 21, according to a brief report from the Hai Phong Department of Agriculture and Environment, the city has been experiencing moderate to heavy rain events, with scattered thunderstorms and rainfall amounts ranging from 14mm to 40mm.

Over 35,400 personnel have been involved in storm response efforts, including more than 25,000 military personnel and 9,400 police officers.

Mr. Le Tien Chau, Secretary of the Hai Phong City Party Committee, is directing storm prevention and response efforts.

The Hai Phong City Border Guard Command has instructed its units to notify and provide guidance to 1,657 vessels and 4,668 workers currently operating at sea.

Currently, Hai Phong City has established a Zalo group, which includes 114 commune, ward, and special zone chairpersons, along with department and agency leaders, to serve natural disaster prevention and response efforts.

By Nguyen Quoc, Do Trung, Thu Bau- Translated by Huyen Huong