Mekong River's upstream water levels rapidly rising

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research on July 18 reported that the Mekong River's upstream floodwater levels are rising rapidly following heavy rainfall across the lower Mekong River basin and upstream areas in Cambodia.

Specifically, water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations have remained high in recent days, exceeding the multi-year average and even higher than in 2011, one of the years seeing historic flooding in the Mekong Delta.

Currently, water levels continue to rise.

In the lower Mekong River basin, several low-lying areas along major rivers in Cambodia have already begun to experience localized flooding.

Forecasts indicate that over the next ten days, water levels along the Mekong River will continue to rise, especially as a newly-formed storm in the East Sea is likely to bring prolonged heavy rainfall across the entire basin.

Water levels in the Dong Thap Muoi (Plain of Reeds) area are currently experiencing a rising trend, with an average increase of about 2 centimeters per day.

As of mid-July 2025, about one-third of the total summer-autumn rice area of nearly 1.5 million hectares over the Mekong Delta has been harvested, and nearly 300,000 out of 650,829 hectares of autumn-winter paddy fields have been planted for sowing.

Faced with a rapid surge of floodwaters in the upper Mekong River, local authorities have been instructed to urgently implement measures to protect the remaining summer-autumn rice areas and newly sown autumn-winter crops, ensuring effective drainage and flood prevention, especially in low-lying areas.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong