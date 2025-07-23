Nghe An's mountain communities endure sleepless nights to flee floods

Residents in mountainous areas spent their night awake, actively working to escape rising floodwaters in the North Central province of Nghe An last night. The persistent threat of flooding forced these communities to remain vigilant.

As a result of intense rainfall, water from rivers and streams surged in, forcing residents in numerous mountainous communes to remain awake throughout the night to avoid flooding.

Local authorities help residents to evacuate in the night

All night, local residents in various regions along the Nam Non, Nam Mo, and Lam rivers were compelled to hurry to safety from the floods.

Chairman Lo Dinh Thu of the People's Committee of Muong Xen Commune of Nghe An Province reported that from the afternoon of July 22 until this morning, all leaders and emergency personnel stayed awake all night to assist residents in fleeing the floods.

During the night, Muong Xen Commune's forces successfully rescued a family of five who were trapped by sudden floodwaters. Their home, located beside the river, was inundated too quickly for them to evacuate to higher ground. Rescuers used ropes, with some swimming to reach the stranded family and safely bring them out of the dangerous area one by one.

Meanwhile, this morning, a search team in Nam Can Commune is looking for 70-year-old Ly Y Dinh from Huoi Poc Village. Ms. Dinh was swept away by floodwaters in Huoi Yen stream on the afternoon of July 22.

Lo Truong Bach from Tuong Duong Commune shared that he had never witnessed such a rapid rise in water levels. His two-story house was almost completely submerged. Fortunately, his family was rescued by boat during the night and taken to safety. Although the rain has stopped this morning, the water remains deep.



In related news, military forces are concentrating on emergency response efforts related to rain and flooding in Nghe An Province.

The Dike Management and Disaster Prevention Department (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment) reported that after making landfall in Northern and North Central regions, Storm No. 3 caused considerable damage, primarily due to heavy rainfall. In Nghe An, 79 houses had their roofs torn off. Across the affected region, approximately 107,000 hectares of rice paddies were submerged. Meanwhile, Ninh Binh Province experienced over 74,000 hectares of flooding, Hung Yen 26,000 hectares, and Thanh Hoa more than 7,000 hectares. Local authorities are urgently deploying pumps to drain the water and prevent further waterlogging. These are preliminary figures and not the final count. In response to the storm, a total of 12,485 people were evacuated. Of these, 2,052 people were evacuated in Quang Ninh, 4,994 in Hai Phong, and 4,710 in Ninh Binh as proactive measures before the storm hit. Additionally, 468 people in Thanh Hoa and 261 people in Nghe An were evacuated due to sudden flooding and landslides.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan